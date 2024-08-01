Choreographer Sudarshan Chakravorty on curating moving bodies trail
In anticipation of the Movement Installation Walk Trail, Echoes of Expression, an exclusive series of performance exhibitions at Fairfield by Marriott, Indulge had the opportunity to sit down with its curator, acclaimed dancer and choreographer Sudarshan Chakravorty.
In a chat with us, Sudarshan shares insights into the inspiration behind the event, the aspects of performing in non-traditional spaces, and his vision for the future of the arts community in Kolkata.
Can you tell us about the inspiration behind the 'Movement Installation Walk Trail' and the concept of Echoes of Expression?
Actually, we've been performing for many years for different generations of audiences. Over time, I've noticed changes in the community. Contemporary dance's power and vulnerability often go unrecognized. This event is an intervention where people come not to watch a show but to witness moving bodies throughout various locations in the hotel, transforming the space. It showcases how art is a powerful tool that can transform the energy of a place and exists in everyday life. There's also an element of surprise, as people see what they did not expect. It is both a celebration and a provocation.
What makes this event unique compared to other contemporary dance performances you've curated or participated in?
Usually, there is a divide between spectators and performers, with an expectation to entertain. Here, the lines blur, and spectators become part of the spectacle. There is no physical divide; they become part of the art. We haven't done this much in Kolkata, and while we've done it in other cities, we haven't done it in a hotel.
How did you select the different locations within the hotel for the performances, and what was the rationale behind these choices?
I would have liked to use more spaces, but we're using only four. We wanted to catch people off guard. The locations are along the walking path from the entrance to the restaurant, Kava. In these spaces, ordinary bodies become extraordinary, and ordinary spaces become extraordinary through art.
Can you elaborate on the concept of using 'Moving Bodies' to transform the energy of the spaces and architecture?
The entire vibration of the space changes. Sometimes performers move in silence; other times, they carry hidden speakers. They might perform to poetry recitations, songs, or instruments. Just as an instrument creates a vibration, the pulse of moving bodies generates immense energy.
What challenges did you face while integrating contemporary dance into the hotel's various environments, and how did you overcome them?
The hotel staff was surprised at our unique presentation during the rehearsals. There was a lot of resistance to using the elevator. It is interesting because the elevator is the only space from the whole trail where you cannot escape. You are becoming a part of the performance in a contained space where you can feel threatened. This provocation has been resisted a lot. We’re still trying to make it a little more comfortable.
How do you envision the audience's experience during the walk trail?
However people experience it, I'm sure they will be touched. It won't be a momentary experience; they'll carry it with them.
How does this initiative reflect your broader vision for the arts community in Kolkata, and what message do you hope to convey to the public through this event?
One event isn't enough. This year, we're focusing on sharing the real stories of entertainers, dancers, and actors. On behalf of Sapphire, we want to share our stories and vulnerabilities. Social media's make-believe world hides a lot of emotions and mental health issues. We need to reach out and share our vulnerabilities with the community.