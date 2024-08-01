Choreographer Sudarshan Chakravorty on curating moving bodies trail

In anticipation of the Movement Installation Walk Trail, Echoes of Expression, an exclusive series of performance exhibitions at Fairfield by Marriott, Indulge had the opportunity to sit down with its curator, acclaimed dancer and choreographer Sudarshan Chakravorty.

In a chat with us, Sudarshan shares insights into the inspiration behind the event, the aspects of performing in non-traditional spaces, and his vision for the future of the arts community in Kolkata.