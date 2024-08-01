Discover the story of ‘kathak through the ages’ in Bengaluru, this weekend!

This dance theatre and mixed media production will retell the story of kathak through music, movement and design. From its origins in the temples of North India to its suppression and then its eventual revival in the courts of the Rajputs and the Mughals — to its present form on proscenium stage.

“This is a piece where historical veracity meets the resilience of kathak dancers. Kathak has faced the maximum number of invasions (among Indian classical dances) and we hope to present that journey that starts from the ancient times. We’ve created the costumes to represent these different eras and also showcase the celebrated art form coming into contemporary times where it has also inspired other dance forms like flamenco,” she adds.