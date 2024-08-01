Discover the story of ‘kathak through the ages’ in Bengaluru, this weekend!

Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography turns 60 this year and to celebrate this iconic anniversary, the institute, helmed by renowned danseuse Madhu Nataraj, is all set to present the impressive Kathak Through the Ages, originally choreographed by the late Dr Maya Rao. “Every year, or once in two years, we do a student showcase. It used to be called Arpan. So, after ma (Maya Rao) passed, exactly 10 years ago, I started calling it Maya Arpan. This year, since we are 60 years old, the Institute decided that we’re doing 60 events across the year and we also thought of reviving Kathak Through the Ages, which was ma’s swan song that she choreographed at age of 86,” begins Madhu who is also the founder of STEM (Space.Time.Energy.Movement) Dance Kampni.
This dance theatre and mixed media production will retell the story of kathak through music, movement and design. From its origins in the temples of North India to its suppression and then its eventual revival in the courts of the Rajputs and the Mughals — to its present form on proscenium stage.
“This is a piece where historical veracity meets the resilience of kathak dancers. Kathak has faced the maximum number of invasions (among Indian classical dances) and we hope to present that journey that starts from the ancient times. We’ve created the costumes to represent these different eras and also showcase the celebrated art form coming into contemporary times where it has also inspired other dance forms like flamenco,” she adds.
Choreographed originally by Dr Maya Rao and Madhu Nataraj, the piece will be performed by dancers from the institute collaborating with different artistes for set, design, illustrative multimedia, lighting and more. Featuring 75+ artistes, including Madhu Nataraj herself and young artistes from the institute, the piece will re-premiere on August 9, with the night show being thrown open to the public.
“This will not be an academic presentation and will be highly artistic — meant for anyone who enjoys kathak or dance in general. Also, the voiceover to introduce each of the sequences is by friend and actor Ashish Vidyarthi,” Madhu concludes.
INR 300 onwards. August 9, 7 pm onwards. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.
