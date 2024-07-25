Bharatanatyam Maestro Geeta Chandran reflects on her journey as she prepares to accept the Nritya Choodamani title in December

On the Nritya Choodamani title

An old sabha (Krishna Gana Sabha) is bringing together artistes from all genres who celebrate art to present this award. I am happy and feel extremely humbled to be honoured. Every journey is like a flowing river. We take what we can (learnings from gurus) and give it back (teaching students). So this is something that is an ongoing process.

On her dance journey

My mother took me to my first teacher, Swarna Saraswathi, in 1968. For me, she was never a friend but my amma. I was intimidated initially because she wore huge diamonds on both her nostrils and always wore a Kancheepuram sari. She used to sit and teach with a little thatukali (a wooden block to produce rhythm during Bharatanatyam practice).

I am classically trained in music, too. So, mornings were for music practice before going to school and the evenings were for homework and going either to music class or dance class or to play. I went thrice a week to dance class, while there was a fixed time to go, but never a fixed time to return. We watched our seniors perform and watched how amma taught and created them. She believed every piece was a work in progress. Amma always said, “Your life experiences must reflect on your art and it should evolve with time”. Her goals were also not to create a performer, but to create an artiste.

With this, I earned my degree in Mathematical Statistics from Lady Shriram College. Then post-graduation in Communications from the Indian Institute of Mass Communications. Through all that, dance was my companion. Soon, I got a job and was preoccupied with my work. I would get back from work and my teacher would be waiting. I wouldn’t have the energy to give my best. So one day, I went to my teacher, Dakshina Murti sir — a mridangam artiste who had a unique style on stage — and asked him if I should give up my job.

He said, “Go, resign, and come back”. From there began the journey of processing what I had already learned, looking at it differently, going in-depth, reading philosophy, and spirituality, and understanding the connection between dance and music. I learnt what a jathi (pattern of a thalam and each jathi is denoted by a syllable) is and how to translate those syllables into dance. I was comprehending the meaning of what I was doing and trying to hone my technique.

Then I learned abhinaya from Jamuna Krishnan, a professor of Economics at IB College and a contemporary woman. She gave me new insight into the intellectual components of dance.

To sum up, amma taught me the basics and that dance is never a complete piece. Dakshina Murti sir taught me the stagecraft, how to communicate and catch the audience’s attention. Jamuna Krishnan brought the intellectual and social-political idea of what dance is and what it can be.