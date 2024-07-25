Stand-Up Natyam sees classical dancers from Bengaluru take on stand up, marrying these two distinct art forms in a brand new way!

Most classical dancers perceive themselves with a sense of aloofness or superiority — or at least that’s what the world thinks — you are breaking that image and how! How has this whole process been?

Kavya: Your question is one of the main reasons why I was determined to put this event together! In my opinion, it is high time we break the notion that, “classical dance is for the classes and not the masses.” The art form has the capacity to reach so many more people and I believe we as artistes need to find ways to evolve with the times and become more accessible. In fact, this whole aura of aloofness does not even hold true for so many young dancers today and it is an image the world sees, as you rightly said, which needs to be demystified. If we want the art form to sustain we need to bring newer audiences into the fold and this is a small attempt towards that. Stand up comedy often garners widespread audiences and sees houseful shows and has become a very successful form of entertainment. By adding a classical dance twist, we hope to show audiences that our form too can be deeply versatile and create experiences that can resonate with anyone, not just the usual clique of dance audiences. After all, nothing brings people together like laughter!

Shruti: I think the field of classical dance is a mix of people just like any other profession. Some fit the stereotype and some don’t, but I do agree there is a stereotype (we have a sketch on that too!). The process has been a lot of fun, joy and laughter mixed with a pinch of fear. Fear because that little voice in your head goes, what if they don’t laugh? Shutting that voice up and putting myself out there has been perhaps the most difficult part of that process.

Indu: I think this is a myth that needs to be busted. Hope more such shows will help! Jokes apart, as focused and disciplined as we may be with our training and riyaaz, we are equally fun (also crazy) people! These days, yes with social media, I think the myth that we are aloof is getting busted. Like I mentioned in the start, humour is such a unifying force. The ability to laugh at ourselves is probably a great check on our own ego as well, thus making us strive to be better artistes and human beings.