Witness classical dance recitals by Aditi Mangaldas and Malavika Sarukkai in Mumbai this weekend

The NCPA presents a weekend of mesmerising Indian classical dance performances by Aditi Mangaldas and Malavika Sarukkai.

On August 9, at the NCPA’s Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, Lost…in the Forest premieres live on stage. This presentation will showcase a charismatic dance production conceived, choreographed, danced, and filmed by Aditi Mangaldas during the pandemic in 2021.

Lost... in the Forest! is a presentation that is composed of two distinct yet interconnected works- Naav Mein Nadiya (River in the Boat), a piece that explores the paradoxical relationship between a river and the boat that it carries. Through intricate Kathak footwork, graceful gestures, and fluid movements, Mangaldas delves into themes of interdependence, fluidity, and the delicate balance between nature and human endeavour. The other work is Chhan Chhan... Chhip Chhip (Now Seen... Now Not), which depicts the elusive nature of existence, capturing the passing moments that define our lives. Using a contemporary dance vocabulary infused with the spirit of classical Kathak, Mangaldas portrays the fleeting nature of time, memories, and experiences.

What: LOST… in the forest! - Kathak by Aditi Mangaldas

When: 9 August 2024 | 6:30 pm

On August 11, experience a love that is intense and ephemeral through Malavika Sarukkai's magical performance In Search. The performance unveils her choreographies, eloquently expressing themes of intense, and incandescent through the language of classical dance. Ancient myths resonate anew, prompting contemplation on the essence of sight amidst the vanishing sacred spaces of our world. Through dance, Sarukkai invokes the deep yearning of the spirit in our fragile and disharmonious reality.

What: In Search – Bharatanatyam by Malavika Sarukkai

When: 11th August 2024 | 5 pm