An ode to kathak

It’s a busy time of the year, and acclaimed kathak danseuse Madhu Nataraj is immersed in the final preparations for the Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography’s annual dance production, Maya Arpan.
This year holds special significance as the institute celebrates its 60th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, the production will highlight the philosophies of Maya Rao, Madhu’s mother and the co-founder of the institute. “Founded in New Delhi in 1964 by my mother and her mentor, Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the institute has a very illustrious history.
In an era of startups and short-term projects, maintaining relevance and constant innovation is a remarkable achievement. It’s a lifetime for us. This year, we decided to revive my mother’s swan song, Kathak Through the Ages,” says Madhu. Originally titled Arpan, the production was renamed Maya Arpan after Maya’s passing in 2014.
The production comprises of nine pieces, all within a one-hour slot without intervals. What’s more, instead of merely a student showcase, this time, it features 50 percent participation by the performing unit. “Graduates of our company, who have been senior dancers for 10-20 years, are also going to perform. For the youngsters and students, dancing alongside professionals is a significant opportunity, and for the professionals, it’s always humbling to revisit their early days,” says Madhu, noting that the production also features voice-over by veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi.
Reflecting on the institute’s journey, Madhu describes navigating these 60 years as a balancing act. “With each passing decade, society has become more fast-paced and more destination-oriented. In times like these, when one can learn a piece in a week and perform on a reality show, telling people they need 10 years of training before they go on stage is challenging. But we have managed to do that. It also means competing with more glamorous optics. Our motto has always been to keep pace with the times without compromising our values,” says Madhu, who will also be performing her choreography.
INR 300 onwards. August 8, 7 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram.