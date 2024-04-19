Bengaluru-based Amita Mathur’s kathak narrative ‘Retail Therapy’ unboxes the truth about mindless shopping

A neo-noir heroine smitten by love and left heartbroken when her relationship ends. As the heroine grapples with her loss, she resorts to a coping mechanism that’s a favourite among most of us — retail therapy.

Boxes over boxes pile in the heroine’s house, leaving no space for what’s most essential at the moment — the truth. That is the very essence of Amita Mathur’s upcoming solo production, Retail Therapy, Unboxing Truth with Krishna.

But, this is not what you might have pictured with the description we’ve given you so far. It’s a kathak narrative that slowly unboxes the various facets of retail therapy, fusing traditional elements with a contemporary issue.

“With a deep interest in literature, all my stories are usually around things that we see in today’s world and topics that bring a sense of relatability with them,” begins Amita. “For instance, my first narrative, Radha Kathan, dealt with the theme of identity crisis,” she adds.

The dancer reveals that her husband’s company, which works towards conscious and sustainable clothing, served as a starting point that triggered the thought behind her new production. To add a mythological element to the mix, the dancer also introduces Lord Krishna into her performance.