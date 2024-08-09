Danseuse Anuradha Venkataraman’s latest production talks about the struggles faced by marginalised communities

“The seed of the production was sown when I read some newspaper articles regarding the marginalised communities not finding spaces for burials. I started researching on that and came across many more such incidents and it made me very uncomfortable. But, even to empathise with them didn’t seem right at that point, because I came from a very urban setup, living a privileged life in all aspects. I started reading from books like Gift in Green by Sarah Joseph and Everybody Loves a Good Drought by Palagummi Sainath. But the real inspiration came from the poem by ONV Kurup titled Bhoomikkoru Charamageetham. The production traces Mother Earth’s lament on the death of her own progeny and the desecration of all her resources,” begins Anuradha.