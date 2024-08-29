Margam magic! This upcoming bharatanatyam performance in Bengaluru combines the masculine and feminine energies

“This is a duet performance which we premiered back in July 2021. From then on, we have toured it across Bengaluru and Chennai. It’s a show that’s an hour and a half. We explore a duet where we are two contrasting energies — masculine and feminine. We try to choreograph it in such a way that it blends and harmonises, but it still doesn’t feel the same when we perform. We stick to our individual paths. It’s not like that we try to imitate each other. We bring in our own styles and our own experience to it. But you will still see that there is harmony in what we do,” begins Aruna.