Naman, the annual odishi dance festival, returns with its 13th edition, this Sunday in Bengaluru

What can the audience expect from this edition of Naman?

The 2024 edition of Naman will open with a performance by the Nrityantar Dance Ensemble. They will present a riveting odishi dance drama titled Siya Ram… The Eternal Saga, which narrates the timeless epic of Ramayana, beginning with Sita’s captivity in Sri Lanka and her memories of life with Lord Rama. Following this, the internationally acclaimed Sutra Dance Theatre from Malaysia, under the direction of the legendary guru Ramli Ibrahim, will grace the stage. His troupe’s performance will be a highlight of the evening, blending traditional techniques with contemporary sensibilities to offer a unique and compelling experience. The evening will conclude with a performance by the Bengaluru-based Odissi Dance Centre (ODC), directed by Devjani Sen. This presentation will showcase the richness and diversity of odishi.