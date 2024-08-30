Naman, the annual odishi dance festival, returns with its 13th edition, this Sunday in Bengaluru
The 13th edition of Naman is all set to take place this weekend. This annual odishi dance festival began in 2010 and offers a brilliant array of finest odishi dance performances. The festival is an initiative to bring together and showcase varied styles and schools of odishi. The festival pays rich tributes to great gurus of odishi for their invaluable contributions in the growth and popularisation of the art. The term Naman means salutation and the festival is a grand tribute to the numerous gurus and artistes who have dedicated their lives to preserving, refining, enriching and advancing the art of odishi. One of the performances to look forward to at the festival is by Nrityantar Dance Ensemble, showcasing their latest offering. We get chatty with Madhulita Mohapatra, founder of Nrityantar, to uncover what the audience can expect at the festival.
What can the audience expect from this edition of Naman?
The 2024 edition of Naman will open with a performance by the Nrityantar Dance Ensemble. They will present a riveting odishi dance drama titled Siya Ram… The Eternal Saga, which narrates the timeless epic of Ramayana, beginning with Sita’s captivity in Sri Lanka and her memories of life with Lord Rama. Following this, the internationally acclaimed Sutra Dance Theatre from Malaysia, under the direction of the legendary guru Ramli Ibrahim, will grace the stage. His troupe’s performance will be a highlight of the evening, blending traditional techniques with contemporary sensibilities to offer a unique and compelling experience. The evening will conclude with a performance by the Bengaluru-based Odissi Dance Centre (ODC), directed by Devjani Sen. This presentation will showcase the richness and diversity of odishi.
Tell us about the piece being performed by Nrityantar Dance Ensemble?
The presentation begins with Sita’s captivity in Ashoka Vatika and unfolds through a series of beautifully choreographed sequences that explore their love, separation and eventual reunion. The performance is a powerful portrayal of love, faith and the ultimate triumph of good over evil, brought to life through evocative music, intricate choreography and the deep emotional expression that defines odishi.
How would you differentiate between the varied styles and schools of odishi?
The major schools or gharanas of odishi pioneered by the founding gurus of the art form, Kelucharan Mohapatra, Pankaj Charan Das and Deba Prasad Das, emphasise different aspects of the dance. For instance, the Kelucharan Mohapatra style is known for its emphasis on grace, fluidity and delicate expressions. In contrast, the Deba Prasad Das style is marked by its strong, vigorous movements and an affinity for tribal and folk traditions.
What’s next for the Nrityantar Dance Ensemble?
Following Naman, we have a series of performances lined up, both within India and abroad, that we’re eagerly looking forward to.
Entry free. September 1, 5 pm. At ADA Rangamandira, JC Road.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
