Experience the prowess of dance and its immense diversity as BIC celebrates a belated International Dance Day in Bengaluru

In a country like India, where cultural diversity is vast and immensely celebrated, one of the truest reflections of this diversity is through dance. From bharatanatyam, kathak and odishi, every dance form has a cultural origin and every dance form has a story to tell.
In such diversity, you find a place for many other dance forms as well and what comes up is a celebration of dance as an art form in its truest form.
In the spirit of this art and International Dance Day — Bangalore International Centre along with author and reputed dance critic, Ashish Khokar, presents Dancin’ India, an event celebrating the occasion, featuring over 55 dancers.
“Bengaluru to me as a dance historian critic, represents the most cosmopolitan city for all dance forms. In fact, it is the only city where there is modern dance, odishi, yakshagana and bharatanatyam and a huge movement for contemporary dance too. So, it is truly the most cosmopolitan combination in India. Other cities have their regional or classical dance forms. But when it comes to Bengaluru, you find all forms in one city,” explains Ashish Khokar.
The event will start with an exhibition, Dancin’ Photos and will be followed by the screening of a documentary on the evolution of dance in post-independent India. Audience will get to witness participating groups and forms such as kathak by Nadam Ensemble, odishi by Nrityantar Ensemble and lots more. The performance lineup also includes a bharatnatyam performance by Shaivi Gururaj, kuchipudi by Washim Raja; and the Purush Ensemble by Nikhil Pawar, Anil Iyer and Vishwakiran Nambi.
All in all, the event — while ensuring to take its audience on an enchanting journey through the beauty of dance — also hopes to help one learn about dance, its power and importance in today’s context.
Entry free. May 5, 4 pm to 9 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Written by: Shambhavi Ranjan
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress