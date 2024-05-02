Experience the prowess of dance and its immense diversity as BIC celebrates a belated International Dance Day in Bengaluru

In a country like India, where cultural diversity is vast and immensely celebrated, one of the truest reflections of this diversity is through dance. From bharatanatyam, kathak and odishi, every dance form has a cultural origin and every dance form has a story to tell.

In such diversity, you find a place for many other dance forms as well and what comes up is a celebration of dance as an art form in its truest form.

In the spirit of this art and International Dance Day — Bangalore International Centre along with author and reputed dance critic, Ashish Khokar, presents Dancin’ India, an event celebrating the occasion, featuring over 55 dancers.