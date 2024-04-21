Renaissance dance festival: Cultural cadence

Free Flow

Seasoned Odissi dancer Sushant Maharana left the audience spellbound when he showcased the rich heritage of Odissi through his performance titled Dashavatar. Maharana performed wearing a traditional blue dhoti, pleated for movement. “The classical dance form of Odissi is different from what it used to be. I come from the guru-shishya parampara. My father was my guru. I have seen two generations before me performing this dance form, but a lot has changed. The makeup and jewellery are different from what they were. But there is one thing that remains the same—the free-flowing form of this expression,” adds Maharana.

Pallavi Lohani captivated the audience with an arresting Kathak performance depicting the essence of Devi Durga. Dressed in a traditional off-white outfit with a Banarasi red dupatta, Lohani combined poetry with movement to aid in the worshipful storytelling. Her performance exhibited Durga’s divine feminine energy that represents power, strength and protection.

Lohani says, “I strictly practice shastriya Kathak nritya. The ‘Bollywoodisation’ of Kathak gives a half-baked understanding of the art form. Bollywood is suppressing the original form of Kathak.”