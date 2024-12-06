Reimagining history and identity through movement, AI, and artistic expression

Art has always been central to discussions about social conditions and their interpretations. In this spirit, Mandeep Raikhy’s Hallucinations of an Artifact challenge traditional views of visual arts and explore new dimensions. The performance takes inspiration from the iconic Dancing Girl of Mohenjo-Daro, an ancient artifact, engaging creatively with its historical and cultural significance.

The central theme examines how artifacts are often co-opted into political narratives. Mandeep, as creator, performer, and choreographer, seeks to question whether such artifacts can be liberated from these narratives through embodied performances. By employing living, dancing bodies, the performance metaphorically breathes life into the Dancing Girl, allowing her to evolve into a playful and irreverent figure, far removed from being a mere symbol of national identity. This approach challenges the audience to rethink how artifacts are framed and understood today.

Rather than adhering to a singular narrative, the performance offers multiple interpretations of the Dancing Girl, raising questions about her identity. Is she truly dancing, standing, or embodying a warrior spirit? These reflections shed light on the artifact’s historical framing, including its transformation into a modestly dressed figure. Such reimaginings provoke discussions about the political co-option of cultural symbols and their potential redefinition through art.

The work draws inspiration from tribhanga, a traditional Indian dance pose embodying grace and balance. Mandeep’s fascination lies in destabilising this form, encouraging its evolution beyond static representations. A distinctive element of Hallucinations of an Artifact is its integration of artificial intelligence (AI). The image of the Dancing Girl has been used to train an AI model that learns movement patterns, fostering a dialogue between the past and present. On being asked what the Dancing Girl is to him, Mandeep shares, “The Dancing Girl is more than an artistic subject; over four years of work, she has become a collaborative partner. She is a source of movement inspiration, from which we have learned and to whom we have taught movement in return,” Mandeep explains.

The performance’s immersive experience incorporates dance, lighting, music, and costumes. Drawing on tribhanga, the choreography also explores glitch-like qualities inspired by AI. Metal, the material of the Dancing Girl, influences the performance’s movement dynamics . Costumes use staining and burning techniques to evoke aging, while music juxtaposes ancient rhythms with futuristic sounds, amplifying the narrative’s exploration of time. Above all, Hallucinations of an Artifact challenges historical narratives, celebrates artistic fluidity and inspires new ways of engaging with history.

Free entry.

December 8, 6 pm.

At Dhi Contemporary, Madhapur.