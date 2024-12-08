Polished performance: Dancing Bharatanatyam to Polish folk tunes

Now 40, Niranjan who began learning Kathak when she was just seven, later moved to Bharatanatyam. Classical dancers of today are not as rigid in discipline as their predecessors: Niranjan has explored diverse oeuvres like Bollywood, lavani, western dance, Maharashtrian folk dances and Bharatanatyam. She inherited the dual legacies of her grandmother, and her Indian upbringing which was steeped in classical traditions.

“Growing up, I was immersed in stories of Poland and its culture,” she says. These stories later inspired her to visit the country, where she discovered an unexpected appreciation for Indian art. It was during one such visit that an idea was born: Why not combine Bharatanatyam with Polish folk music?

“Polish folk music, especially from the Lubna region, is filled with pure melodies and intricate rhythms. These qualities resonate beautifully with Bharatanatyam,” she says.