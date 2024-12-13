Medai’s Preeti Banerjee shares what the Margazhi festival has in store for Bengaluru audiences this year

You mentioned that a lot more artistes would be performing in this edition. How were they selected?

Some of the artistes were invited but most of them had applied. We asked them to send their videos. We have a programming committee which includes senior dancers. We all sat together and gave the slots to the performers based on their performance. The biggest thing we did this time was that we opened a few slots for dancers who have just finished their arangetram (a debut performance for a student of bharatanatyam). We received 400 applications this time, out of which 90 people are performing. There are 90 performances including solo, duet and group, so close to 150 dancers will be performing.

How difficult was it to plan the whole festival?

The idea was that we wanted to go slowly. I wanted to do it for one month and fortunately it is happening for one month. As I said, we received 400 applications and trust me, there were so many deserving people but I had to give the slots to the slightly better ones. In terms of the scheduling, last year we did only one performance per day. This year on weekdays we are doing a minimum of two to three performances.