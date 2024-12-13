‘Jaya’ blends rock music with mantras, Krishna’s flute, and Kalaripayattu drums to create a modern retelling of the Mahabharata!

This spark of inspiration marked the beginning of Jaya — a tale of triumph and transformation. Lillete threw herself into the project, spending two years shaping the production before unveiling it in Mumbai in 1998. “It was such a challenging project,” she admits. “When you work with a well-established musical, the process is mostly done for you. But with something new, like Jaya, you’re creating everything from scratch. It’s thrilling, but also nerve-wracking because you don’t know how it will turn out.”

Jaya made its debut in an open-air venue, a massive 10,000-sq-ft space with the stage set 40 ft above the ground. “It was spectacular!” Lillete exclaims. “We did several shows after that, but unfortunately, we never made it to Chennai.”

That was then. Now, nearly 25 years later, Chennai is about to witness the magic of Jaya, presented by Rotary Club of Madras, on stage.

But before this long-awaited revival, there was a pause — one marked by a “tragic incident” that forced the play to close in 2000, just two years after its debut. “Something happened in the group that upset everyone,” Lillete explains. “So we closed the play and ever since, I’ve wanted to bring it back”. Little did she know that the revival would take 24 years!