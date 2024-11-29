When Reality ‘writes’, a compelling story is born, proves Vinithra Madhavan Menon

Reality Writes is a deeply emotional exploration of the fraught and often tumultuous journey between lovers, capturing the raw vulnerability of trying to end something while still leaving doors ajar. It’s the delicate tension of wanting closure but knowing that true resolution can only be reached by walking through fire, metaphorically speaking, to even touch that doorknob. The piece unfolds within the mind of a screenplay writer, whose struggle to balance reality with fiction mirrors her internal battles. As she faces the challenge of crafting the perfect scene, she must confront both her characters and herself in an emotional battle that drives the narrative forward. As Vinithra Madhavan Menon, the writer and director, shares, “I hope it all comes together,” reflecting the personal stakes embedded in the story.
Born from a personal challenge to stretch her creative muscles, Reality Writes emerged after years of writing short-form theatre. Over the last five or six years, Vinithra had been honing her craft through 10 to 20-minute plays, but when the opportunity arose to write and direct a full 60-minute piece, she couldn’t resist the challenge. It wasn’t easy, though, as she found herself constantly rushing to the ending too quickly. “I kept arriving at the ending within 10 minutes,” she admits, torn between her experience as a playwright and her professional background as a screenwriter. It was in this struggle that the story took shape, reflecting her own creative confusion. The decision to center the narrative around a love story added a deeply personal layer, one that fans will feel throughout the experience.
At the heart of the play are six characters: one writer, three voices in her head, and the two lovers she is writing about. There’s the intellectual voice, the self-doubt voice, and the excited voice, each playing a pivotal role in shaping the writer’s creative process. The writer’s mind is a battlefield where the voices clash, and as she works through them, the scene she is writing—featuring the Girl and the Boy—takes form. These elements are not separate, but intertwined, each one affecting the other as the writer navigates her internal chaos to complete the scene.
The genre of Reality Writes is difficult to define, according to Vinithra, as it blends the theatrical with the cinematic, while also carrying strong autobiographical undertones. “It’s once theatrical, cinematic, and if you knew me, autobiographical,” she laughs. The theatrical elements elevate the entire experience, with light, sound, music, and sets all playing crucial roles in telling the story. Thanks to Poochu’s Productions’ vision and the support of Victor Paulraj on sets and lighting, the production promises to be an immersive experience that envelopes the audience in every department.
As for the narrative itself, the journey begins with the writer at a crossroads, unsure of where her story will lead, and it ends with the hope that by the conclusion, she has found the clarity she needs. But Vinithra teasingly adds, "That would be the biggest spoiler!” urging audiences to watch and discover for themselves.
The characters are a vivid portrayal of the writer’s inner world: Sukanya Umesh embodies the Writer; Varshini Senthil Nathan is the Intellectual Voice, guiding her thoughts; Keerthana PV brings the Self-Doubt Voice to life; Nitya Sanjeev infuses the Excited Voice with energy; Bhavya Balantrapu portrays the Girl in the scene, and Abhijit Senthil is the Boy. This diverse cast, made up of individuals with day jobs but a shared passion for theatre, brings a unique authenticity to the production. Many of them have excelled in theatre for years, juggling their professional lives with their love for the arts.
One final piece of the puzzle is Amrita Frederick, a key figure in the city’s musical theatre scene and the driving force behind Studio Loco and Kuku Company. Amrita, with her expertise, has been training the cast on the musical aspects of the play, ensuring that the songs will resonate powerfully with the audience. “We’ve really benefited from her being our music coordinator,” says Vinithra, acknowledging the vital role Amrita plays in elevating the production.
Reality Writes promises to be a captivating and introspective theatrical journey, blending heartfelt storytelling with compelling characters and dynamic creative elements. Through its exploration of love, self-doubt, and artistic struggle, it aims to leave an unforgettable mark on the audience.
Tickets at INR 350.
December 1, 7.30 pm.
At Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain