When Reality ‘writes’, a compelling story is born, proves Vinithra Madhavan Menon

Reality Writes is a deeply emotional exploration of the fraught and often tumultuous journey between lovers, capturing the raw vulnerability of trying to end something while still leaving doors ajar. It’s the delicate tension of wanting closure but knowing that true resolution can only be reached by walking through fire, metaphorically speaking, to even touch that doorknob. The piece unfolds within the mind of a screenplay writer, whose struggle to balance reality with fiction mirrors her internal battles. As she faces the challenge of crafting the perfect scene, she must confront both her characters and herself in an emotional battle that drives the narrative forward. As Vinithra Madhavan Menon, the writer and director, shares, “I hope it all comes together,” reflecting the personal stakes embedded in the story.

Born from a personal challenge to stretch her creative muscles, Reality Writes emerged after years of writing short-form theatre. Over the last five or six years, Vinithra had been honing her craft through 10 to 20-minute plays, but when the opportunity arose to write and direct a full 60-minute piece, she couldn’t resist the challenge. It wasn’t easy, though, as she found herself constantly rushing to the ending too quickly. “I kept arriving at the ending within 10 minutes,” she admits, torn between her experience as a playwright and her professional background as a screenwriter. It was in this struggle that the story took shape, reflecting her own creative confusion. The decision to center the narrative around a love story added a deeply personal layer, one that fans will feel throughout the experience.