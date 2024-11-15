‘Diabolical Minds’ by Poochu’s Productions brings six gripping stories from the scenes of crime

If you thrive on mystery, relish the pulse-pounding thrill of suspense, and revel in the art of unraveling intricate crimes, then Diabolical Minds is the series you’ve been waiting for. A groundbreaking creation by Poochu’s Productions, this anthology redefines the crime genre with a tantalizing mix of dark intrigue and sharp twists. Never one to shy away from innovation, Poochu’s Productions once again pushes the boundaries of storytelling, harnessing the power of the stage to bring these compelling tales to life. Get ready to dive deep into a world where every clue leads to more questions and every shadow hides a new secret. Diabolical Minds promises to be an unforgettable journey into the heart of crime and the minds behind it.

Pooja Rathore, who has curated this anthology, tells us the reason behind coming up with this idea. “At Poochu’s, we’ve never shied away from exploring diverse storytelling formats—we’ve ventured into musicals with Once Upon a Musical, celebrated the power of women in theatre with Shensemble, delved into monologues with Enter Stage, and, of course, crafted unforgettable musicals. But as we looked at our body of work, we realised there was one genre we hadn’t yet explored: the world of crime. And that’s how Diabolical Minds came to life,” Pooja says, adding, “Putting this anthology together wasn’t a walk in the park, though. I reached out to a number of writers to see if they had crime stories in the works, but the real challenge lay in the format. These stories had to be told in just 15 minutes—an incredibly tight time-frame for a genre that typically demands a slow burn of suspense, intricate plotting, and a carefully constructed mystery. Yet, despite the pressure, the six brilliant writers and directors involved truly rose to the occasion, packing intense drama, tension, and thrilling resolutions into every single minute. I’m beyond excited for audiences to experience these gripping tales unfold on stage!”