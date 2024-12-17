Shehzaan Khan: I never say no to any work, big or small

Shehzaan Khan is an undeniable name in the dance world, particularly after his choreography for the song ‘Laung Da Lashkara’ became a viral sensation on social media. His unique style and infectious energy have made him a household name, with people from all walks of life eager to sign up for his workshops. From the first class he taught to now having sold-out sessions across the world, Shehzaan’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

In a workshop held in Hyderabad, Shehzaan shared insights into his career, his viral choreography, and his experiences in the world of dance and beyond. This was a special return to Hyderabad for Shehzaan, a city he hadn’t visited in a long time.

“It feels good because I think I am coming here after a very long time. The last time I came here was for my class, and I think it was Hyderabad’s biggest class. I didn’t get much time to come back because I was touring a lot,” he explained with enthusiasm.

But there’s always something special about Hyderabad for him, especially the city’s famed biryani. “My favourite place to have biryani here in Hyderabad is the Farzi Cafe,” he added, his eyes lighting up at the mention of the dish.

Shehzaan began his teaching journey in 2016-17, under the guidance of his mentor Rajat Bakshi. “I started teaching before the pandemic, on a very low-key level. I was just a beginner, trying to understand the process — how to make your name, how to build a career,” he shared.

It was during this time that he first ventured into teaching, little knowing that the tables would turn dramatically, making him one of the most sought-after choreographers today. Reflecting on his success, he humbly said, “It feels unreal. I go with the flow, and I am grateful for it all.”

About his choreography of Laung Da Lashkara, he said, “When it started trending, all my friends started sending me memes about me — how I’m smiling, how I’m picking things up from the floor. This is just me being human.”

But as the internet embraced his moves, Shehzaan noticed the growing interest, which led him to accelerate the class. “It was very organic. People were passionate to learn that choreography,” he reflected.

The response was overwhelming. The craze wasn’t just confined to India. “In one and a half years, India was done. I broke the whole London, the whole Europe, and now I’m heading with this choreography to the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Malaysia... I’m taking it all over the world,” Shehzaan said. (laughs)

Despite the widespread success, he remains grounded. “Whenever I teach this class, it feels like the first time again. The craze is still there. It’s still the highest-selling class. And I feel good about it,” he expressed.

When asked about his dream collaboration, Shehzaan was candid. “Every dancer is special in their own way. But the one person I would love to collaborate with is Shah Rukh Khan. I want to be like him. I want to reach that level,” he said.

Shehzaan’s journey has also taken him on exciting tours. One of the most remarkable was his collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh for his tours around the world. “I was in London when I heard about it. Balwinder Dhillon, who choreographs the folk part, contacted me. I was already familiar with the dances in the UK because of my classes. So, I said yes instantly,” Shehzaan recalled.

His dedication to his craft is clear in the way he approaches work. “I never say no to any work, big or small. That’s my second rule in life,” he added.

Touring with Diljit Dosanjh has taught him invaluable lessons, particularly about staying true to oneself. “I’ve learned from Diljit how to be yourself. There’s no need for drama or to show something you’re not. Less is always more,” Shehzaan reflected.

The experience of performing on the same stage as global stars like Ed Sheeran and Badshah was initially exciting for him. “At first, I was starstruck, but then I realised the importance of professionalism. It’s about doing your best work and getting appreciation from your team,” he recalled.

Shehzaan is also deeply passionate about nurturing talent, especially through his workshops. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with so many dancers from all over the world. And I always tell them — don’t stop because you never know who might be the next Shehzaan or the next Diljit,” the choreographer said.

Looking ahead, Shehzaan’s focus is on expanding his career into acting, with auditions underway. “I’m getting auditions from Netflix and big production houses, but I’m also getting rejected. And I love that because it keeps me grounded. It reminds me that growth comes with its challenges,” he said, adding, “I’m trying for movies, reality shows, everything. I want to break the comfort zone. That’s my plan.”

As for his fans, Shehzaan has big plans ahead. “I’m constantly working towards something bigger. I know rejections will come, but I’ll keep going. Because something big is always around the corner,” he concluded, his eyes filled with ambition and determination. It’s clear that Shehzaan Khan isn’t stopping anytime soon—he’s on a journey to make his mark, not just in dance, but in everything he sets his sights on.

— Story by Darshita Jain