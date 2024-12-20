Bharatanatyam dancer Navia Natarajan pushes boundaries with Virodhabhasa and Margam

Navia Natarajan’s tryst with Bharatanatyam began at a young age. Captivated by the graceful movements of the classical dance form from childhood, she has since evolved into an accomplished performer within the Vazhavoor tradition of Bharatanatyam. Now based in Bengaluru, the ace danseuse is back in Chennai to honour her roots with her latest production, Virodhabhasa and Margam.

Giving a glimpse of Margam, she says, “I start with an opening piece called The Rising, where I use the avatar of Vishnu Vamana as a metaphor. The mother earth praises Lord Vishnu, extolling his virtues, but then she faces betrayal by the very people she nurtures. At that point, she surrenders to the Lord, who responds by sending Lord Varaha to rescue her, giving her the strength to rise again.”

She continues, “The second piece is the Varnam, a traditional segment in any Bharatanatyam repertoire. The story involves a woman who plays cupid by urging a king to visit her friend, who is desperately waiting for him. She describes her friend’s beauty, her long-standing love for him, and how she’s now ready to meet him. The Varnam portrays her plea to the king to relieve the pain of separation.”

The last piece in the recital focuses on Draupadi and the pivotal moment from the Mahabharata when she is disrobed. Navia approaches this scene from Draupadi’s perspective, exploring the emotional turmoil she faces as her personal space is violated. “As a queen who has been dishonoured, Draupadi rises from this indignity. It’s about how Draupadi, having been ignored and wronged, vows to take control of her fate and rise to save herself.”

Reflecting on the reception of her latest recital, Virodhabhasa, which delves into the profound nature of paradox, Navia shares, “The response has been positive, although it’s quite an intense production. It takes time for the audience to fully immerse themselves in it. People appreciated the depth of the emotions and the contrast I sought to bring out, as paradox involves holding two opposing forces at once—chaos and silence. For a dancer, articulating this through Bharatanatyam is no small feat, and many felt I had successfully captured these nuances.”

Although Navia performs globally, she acknowledges the special significance of performing during Margazhi in Chennai. “As artistes, we work throughout the year, eager to present new works during Margazhi. When the audience receives our performances positively, it validates that we’re on the right path.”

Navia adds that she has always sought to push boundaries in her performances. “When you present works that are unconventional or interpret them differently, it’s interesting to observe how the audience responds. For example, when I perform Paradox (Virodhabhasa), it’s a shift from the traditional repertoire, which challenges the audience’s expectations. I’ve always taken risks, but not merely for the sake of it. As an artiste, the desire to push boundaries and explore is intrinsic. I’m not one to remain comfortable in my artistry. Over time, the audience, too, has started accepting these changes. With each recital, I learn more about myself and my art form."

Entry free. December 13. 1.45pm At Narada Gana Sabha, TTK Road

