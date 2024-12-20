Fabulous@14 | We list out 14 contemporary dancers who are paving even newer paths in Bengaluru for 2025

Manish Kumar

Manish specialises in bharatanatyam and Indian contemporary dance. He has performed globally and under the Government of India (ICCR). Besides dance, Manish has also essayed a role in the Telugu film Om Bheem Bush and has also danced and choreographed for two other Telugu films. “Dance has always been my go-to and movement? Well, it’s like a shot of pure excitement! I’m not even sure how I got into it, but it feels like dance has been living in my heart all along. I hope 2025 is full of good vibes, with just the right amount of challenges to keep me learning and leveling up in life and art (and maybe a little extra chocolate to sweeten the deal). I also wish for a year where kindness takes over, art spreads like wildfire and everyone finds a bit more space in their hearts for creativity, joy and, of course, chocolate!”