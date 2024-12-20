Fabulous@14 | We list out 14 contemporary dancers who are paving even newer paths in Bengaluru for 2025

Home to several dance studios and groups, among many renowned solo artistes – Bengaluru has always been considered the birth place for many contemporary and fusion movements in dance. The city abounds with talent that is constantly pushing boundaries and recontextualising what dance can mean in a brand new and exciting world of self-expression. Here are 14 contemporary dancers that we are celebrating as a part of our Fabulous @14 anniversary special. Follow them, support them and create more spaces for them, so modern interpretations of dance can continue to thrive in our city…
Karthik Tantri
A contemporary dancer, choreographer and educator recognised for his innovative approach to storytelling through dance, Karthik is the founder and artistic director of Abstratics, a dance company dedicated to advancing contemporary dance through training and performance. “My journey into contemporary dance began with a desire to express myself through movement in a raw and authentic way. I was drawn to the way contemporary dance breaks free from traditional boundaries, allowing the body to convey emotions, ideas and stories in unique and unconventional ways. In 2025, I hope to further develop my artistic voice as a contemporary dancer, blending abstraction and emotion in my choreographic works. Additionally, with the Canvas Dance Festival, I envision providing a platform for emerging talents, fostering collaboration and inspiring meaningful dialogue around the future of contemporary dance.”
Vhishal Swamy
Vhishal is the executive director and co-founder of Aayana Dance Company and has been actively performing in India and around the world. With training in Latin hip hop and contemporary styles from a young age, he is now training in bharatanatyam and practicing other contemporary styles. “There was a certain addiction to dancing and being on stage which I couldn’t get over. So, here I am, living and loving what I do! I hope 2025 will involve lots of dancing and lots of moments to experience and cherish!”
Vishwakiran Nambi
An award-winning contemporary choreographer, Vishwakiran is the founder-director of Loka and Vishwakiran Nambi Dance Company. A trailblazing artiste reimagining Indian dance through social innovation, he continues to push the boundaries of movement, creativity and community engagement. “Dance was my sanctuary — a silent language that helped me navigate the turbulence of my youth, transforming inner noise into rhythmic clarity. Through movement, I found a profound portal to experience life’s complexities, turning personal limitations into a boundless choreographic landscape. I envision transforming contemporary dance from a niche art form into a powerful catalyst for social discourse in 2025, expanding our audience through immersive experiences that challenge perceptions and ignite collective consciousness. By democratising contemporary dance and positioning it as a dynamic medium for storytelling and social transformation, we shall transform audiences from passive observers to active participants in social dialogue.”
Krishna Manognya Balaraju
Founding Dreams Incorporated at age 16 in 2009 — an NGO aimed at using performing arts to spread environmental awareness — it later evolved into what is now Aayana Dance Company lead by Krishna. With a background in theatre and literature, he continues to let these influences inform his dance practices to this day. “Dance essentially served as a language through which I could articulate all my big thoughts and ideas about the world. I am inspired by both the rigorous inquiry of academia and the whimsical nature of musical theatre, the plurality of Indian mythological social storytelling and the unifying singularity of the universal human condition. 2025 is a year of hope. A year where I hope our art helps broach the boundaries between people and their ideas and the world can maybe come together in harmony just a little bit more than before.”
Dayanand Akhilesh
A dynamic dancer, choreographer and visionary artiste, Dayanand is known for blending Indian classical styles with contemporary art. As a faculty member at Attakkalari, he shares his expertise with aspiring dancers while creating captivating performances. Currently pursuing odishi under Madhulita Mohapatra, Dayanand is celebrated for his dedication to nurturing talent and advancing the arts. “I began dancing as a way to deepen my understanding of myself. I have always been captivated by the realism and natural dynamics of the human body’s reactions and emotions. This fascination has driven me to explore how movement can be generated through the authentic, natural expressions of the human body. I don’t know what 2025 has in store for me, but I want to stay close to art. I want to explore its depth, feel its impact and embrace its beauty.”
Raksha Ganesh
Raksha specialises in Indian contemporary and bharatanatyam. She has performed globally in places like the Maldives, Ghana, Turkey, USA and Dubai and has also worked on high-profile events like the Ambani family pre-wedding and choreographed for celebrities such as Anushka Sharma and the Telugu film Natyam. “Dance has never been something separate for me. I was always told that I began my journey in dance kicking to tunes of Humma Humma (from Mani Ratnam’s Bombay) in my mother’s womb. Movement is the only way I know to be and now I get to live my dance, everyday. I hope 2025 brings in more instances that facilitate me being able to tell stories through art to more of the world. Here’s hoping to sprinkle some more magic of hope and strength to all the lives that our art touches.”
Pradeep K
Pradeep has been professionally dancing for the past 12-13 years and has been a hip hop dancer since 2015. He has been professionally training dancers and choreographing across the country while simultaneously also representing India at various events across the globe. “I started dancing because my family has a strong love for music and dance. My elder brother was the first one to begin dancing and I just happened to watch him. Eventually, I decided to pursue it myself and I ended up enjoying it. Dance has been my best friend ever since. In 2025, I aim to represent India on a global stage, not only to compete but also to teach, judge and share the artistic aspects of my dance. I want others to experience my roots and how the fusion of Indian culture with hip hop has transformed many things in India.”
Pallavi Manjunath
Pallavi has been actively performing in India and around the world on prestigious platforms for the past 25 years. She holds a masters degree in bharatanatyam from Jain University and is actively engaged in discovering fresh perspectives in the pedagogy of Indian Classical Dance. “Honestly I got into dancing by sheer force of the expectations of a traditional Tamil household. But then, of course, with time and experience dancing became a way of life. There is a certain excitement that goes behind every performance or creating a new work. Also, that you get to tell and live so many stories through your dancing is quite liberating. I hope that 2025 will be year of good health and I hope I continue to travel as much of the world as I can, to share my art and also experience any art that comes my way.”
Shrijani Raghupathy
A contemporary artist and a lead dancer of Vishwakiran Nambi Dance Company, 23 year old Shrijani has been a contemporary artiste for 10 years and an aerialist for six years. “I started dancing at seven simply because I enjoyed it and needed a way to channel my energy. Over time, I stayed in movement art because every day, it amazes me how it can be both calming and passionate. It challenges me physically, makes me ‘think physically’ and think creatively. In 2025, I hope to immerse myself in a variety of artistic performances and travel across the country and the world to share the work my company and I have created. I want these performances to be a reflection of the high physical and creative standards I strive for. I also look forward to seeing how much the art world challenges me, pushing me to grow in ways I may not yet anticipate.”
Chetan Yeragera
Movement artiste, choreographer and director Chetan has been dancing for 12+ years, with his journey that has moved from street dance to contemporary. He freelances as a teacher in India and also creates and explores dance when he can. “I started dancing to feel the freedom in movement — the air on my face, caressing my body, which made me feel truly alive and free. I’ve been working on projects that blend emotions, movement and technology, aiming to present them as a movement-based theatrical piece and a dance film. This is what I’m most excited to bring to life in 2025.”
Manish Kumar
Manish specialises in bharatanatyam and Indian contemporary dance. He has performed globally and under the Government of India (ICCR). Besides dance, Manish has also essayed a role in the Telugu film Om Bheem Bush and has also danced and choreographed for two other Telugu films. “Dance has always been my go-to and movement? Well, it’s like a shot of pure excitement! I’m not even sure how I got into it, but it feels like dance has been living in my heart all along. I hope 2025 is full of good vibes, with just the right amount of challenges to keep me learning and leveling up in life and art (and maybe a little extra chocolate to sweeten the deal). I also wish for a year where kindness takes over, art spreads like wildfire and everyone finds a bit more space in their hearts for creativity, joy and, of course, chocolate!”
Seher Noor Mehra
Seher believes that dance, movement and the voice are very important modes of expression/healing/storytelling and have the capacity to initiate change in its deepest form. Seher has been dancing since the age of eight and has been trained in bharatanatyam, jazz, ballet, contemporary dance and yoga. She studied dance at Attakalari and also worked with Nritarutya Dance Company for over four years professionally as a full time company dancer. “I have always enjoyed what movement made me feel and that evolved through the years into it becoming a serious space of introspection with the body. I was a ‘shy’ child — my modes of expression quite naturally became dance and art. Dancing has always felt right and kept me staying present and focused. I hope 2025 is the year that I get to really dive deeper into my research for my latest solo work, Bujjo! Belongs.”
Aswathy Chandran
An upcoming artiste in the field of dance, in her 15 years of dance career, Aswathy has tried to feel the essence of different artforms. That led her to complete an MA in kuchipudi from Hyderabad Central University and a BA in mohiniyattam from Kerala Kalamandalam. She also completed a diploma in movement arts and mixed media from Attakkalari. “Dance is a meditation to understand my self, so that I can understand others in a better way. In 2025, I hope the dance profession to be recognised and valued as a respected and integral part of our society.”
Junafar Juno
A graduate in Tamil literature, Junafar is a passionate practitioner of folk performing arts. With over two years of experience as a theatre artiste, Junafar also holds a diploma in movement arts and pedagogy from Attakkalari. Currently associated with Beru Art Space, he continues to explore new horizons as an experimental contemporary and folk artiste, pursuing his craft with unwavering dedication and curiosity. “I have always found joy in moving my body in a space. As a literature student with a background in theatre, I wanted to explore storytelling beyond words — using my body as the medium. It was challenging to convey stories through movement, but I pushed myself to discover this new language. This journey led me to contemporary dance. I look forward to 2025 as a year of deeper research and exploration into stories and folk traditions. I also hope to create more meaningful and impactful work.”
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal