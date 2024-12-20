This French collective brings Jumpstyle to Chennai with ‘To Da Bone’

La Horde, a collective known for redefining contemporary dance, is set to electrify Chennai with their acclaimed production To Da Bone as part of the French Institute and Alliance Française Tour 2024. La Horde, founded by Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, and Arthur Harel, in collaboration with Ballet National de Marseille, one of France’s foremost dance institutions, has brought out To Da Bone. This high-energy art form transitions from solo moves to striking group performance. We speak to the team at La Horde ahead of their performance in the city.

Can you walk us through To Da Bone?

To Da Bone is a celebration of the Jumpstyle community and its unique expression of raw energy and emotion. Viewers can expect a high-intensity performance that blends hard techno beats with intricate, high-energy choreography. It showcases the transition of Jumpstyle from its online origins to a professional art form, highlighting themes of identity, rebellion, and connectivity through dance.

Can you share the creative journey behind bringing a niche dance form like Jumpstyle to international stages, especially India?

Bringing To Da Bone to India is about connecting cultures and expanding the dialogue around dance as a universal language. The creative journey started with our engagement with Eastern jumpers online, followed by a realisation of the inequalities in access to this art form. Touring in India allows us to present Jumpstyle offline, creating a space where amateur dancers can find recognition for their passion and contribute to a global dance movement.

What excites you most about performing in India?

The idea of performing in India excites us because it allows us to meet a vibrant dance culture that shares a deep passion for artistic expression. In cities like Chennai, we hope to witness and engage with a community that embraces the energetic spirit of Jumpstyle, fostering meaningful offline connections that transcend boundaries.

To Da Bone explores themes of identity, rebellion, and media’s influence. How did you develop these concepts through Jumpstyle?Jumpstyle inherently embodies themes of rebellion and self-expression. Its origins as an online dance form reflect how communities navigate identity in the digital age. Through To Da Bone, we explore how this raw, energetic dance challenges traditional norms and gives dancers an outlet to redefine themselves. The internet serves as both a bridge and a boundary, shaping the way identity and art evolve.

Tell us about your partnership with Ballet National de Marseille. How has it influenced your work as a collective?

Our partnership with Ballet National de Marseille has been transformative, offering us the institutional support to push creative boundaries while staying true to our community-driven approach. It has allowed us to amplify niche dance forms like Jumpstyle and create works that merge contemporary dance with subcultural movements, resulting in innovative and inclusive performances like To Da Bone.

Open to all. December 21, 8 pm to 9 pm. At Terrace, Office at 15, Racecourse Road, Guindy.