Dancer Bala Devi Chandrashekar pays homage to Mother Nature with ‘MAA – The Eternal Truth’

The inspiration for this production originated from my desire to celebrate the interconnectedness of all existence, with a particular focus on the nurturing aspects of motherhood and Mother Earth. I have delved into various sacred texts, including Adi Shankara's works, the Brihadaranyaka Upanishad, Srimad Bhagavatam, and Mandukya Upanishad, to form the philosophical backbone of the performance. As the concept took shape, I recognised the power of using Bharatanatyam as the medium to express these complex ideas. The decision to structure the performance around the concept of Maa (mother) allowed for a seamless integration of various aspects of Indian philosophy and mythology. The production's structure, divided into four acts, evolved organically as I explored different facets of motherhood and Earth. Each act was carefully crafted to highlight specific themes:

The opening act establishes the divine nature of motherhood and Earth. The second act explores the cosmic dance of creation and destruction. The third act focuses on the Varaha avatar and the rescue of Mother Earth. The final act celebrates devotion through the story of Andal.

Throughout the conceptualisation process, I have paid meticulous attention to selecting ragas (melodic frameworks) and talas (rhythmic patterns) to enhance each segment's emotional and spiritual impact. I have incorporated the Navavidha Bhakti (nine forms of devotion) through Andal's story, which suggests a deliberate effort to make the production a performance and a spiritual journey for the audience.

Ultimately, MAA - The Eternal Truth has been conceptualised as a call to action, reminding the audience of their responsibility to honor and protect their mothers and Mother Earth. My vision is to culminate in a powerful message about the hidden feminine Shakti that nurtures all of existence, inviting viewers to recognise and celebrate this eternal truth.