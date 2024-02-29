NCPA's Spectrum 2024 pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Started in 2018, the National Centre of Performing Arts’s (NCPA) Spectrum — a festival of dances around the world, was held in Mumbai recently. This event brings together skilled dancers and choreographers from different styles, highlighting the variety and energy of the dance world. In the previous years, Spectrum’s stage saw performances of Flamenco, Jazz and Ballet. But this year, they decided to go around a different stream — classical.



Making classical dance more accessible to the audience today, renowned Odissi exponent Shubhada Varadhkar enchanted us with ‘Ram Ratan Dhan’ — a tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. “The whole idea was to have Indian classical dances on Lata Mangeshkar's voice. So, it's not like the regular interpretations of our songs that we see. It's not Bollywood dance,” said Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, Head of Dance, NCPA.

She added, “Lata Mangeshkarji's music is definitely something which will hit nostalgia like crazy. We did classical on Lataji’s classics. So that the entire thing of ‘I don’t understand Indian classical dance’ does not stay anymore.”



“Most of the classical singers right from Bade Gulam Ali Khasa have said that Lataji is perfect. So we are giving a tribute to such a singer through pure classical art forms. We are taking up all the songs as beautiful poems and interpreting them in our own language of dance. That is what makes our music and dance more universal,” said Shubhada Varadhkar.