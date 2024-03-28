From ‘sattras’ to centre-stage

The year was 1958. The stage was at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi and in attendance were stalwarts of the Indian classical dance scene such as Rukmini Devi Arundale, Balasaraswati, Birju Maharaj, etc. A group of men clad in white and carrying a distinct drum entered the performing area and presented a dance that flowed like an enchanting prayer.

The performers were celibate monks from a unique community in Assam that is centred around devotion and Ekasarana Dharma, a Vaishnavite sect founded by Sankardev who lived in the 15th century.

The dance, sattriya, was introduced to the world that day in April 1958. Till then, the 500-year-old art form had rarely been taken out of the sattras (monasteries) and namghars (prayer halls) in villages of Assam, particularly Majuli, the world’s largest river island. The sattriya itself evolved out of one-act plays or Ankiya Nat put together by Sankardev as a worship ritual.

To this incantatory dance that sattriya was, the audience in Delhi remained hooked. They found it gracefully serene, guileless, and fluid, much like the Brahmaputra river that watered the monasteries and along with that, the culture.

From then till now, sattriya has come a long way. In 2000, it was included as one of the eight major dances of India and thus acknowledged with a classical status. Yet many in India, especially in the south, are not aware about it.

Sisters-in-law Prerona Bhuyan and Madhusmita Bora are on a mission — to take sattriya to the masses. Their sattriya Dance Company is performing at festivals across India and abroad. Thiruvananthapuram was a venue for one such performance recently.

On stage, they were seen as a harmonious duo who matched steps with the mellifluous, nuanced music accompanied by husky-toned percussion instruments.

Sattriya does not have the fast pace of popular classical forms such as bharatanatyam, kuchipudi or kathak. Its highlight is soothing footwork and hand gestures that personifies an attitude of surrender and worship.

“We usually try and explain the dance to the audience, as it is still at a stage where it has to be explained to the masses. But in Kerala, we did not have to do that, probably due to the state’s sopana sangeetham traditions,” Madhusmita says.

Both she and Prerona were trained in dance forms such as bharatanatyam or kathak before embarking on sattriya studies. “The cultural scene in Assam in the 1990s, when I was growing up, was different. There were hardly any sattriya schools. Also, women rarely performed it. Dance training during those days, hence, meant lessons in bharatanatyam or kathak,” Prerona says. She took to sattriya later, bearing now the dexterity to handle several art forms including the chau, a semi-classical dance form that contains elements of folk traditions.