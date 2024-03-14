The sixth edition of March Dance is here!

In Tanzanweisungen, choreographer Moritz Ostruchnjak (from Germany) proposes a 30-minute solo with an extremely diverse canon of movement from ballet to stylised masculinity, to ballroom dancing and sport, in a bid to playfully frame our existence in an increasingly insensitive and dark world.

‘It won’t be like this forever’ — this is what the sign that Moritz carries across the stage says, while dancer Daniel Conant performs a Schuhplattler. The 30-minute solo, Tanzanweisungen (dance instructions), is full of self-reflective and ironic references that defy any specific definition. Moritz remains true to the eclectic style of his latest productions and allows his soloist to transition effortlessly from a Schuhplattler to a grand jeté, from boxing footwork to break dance moves and from a référence to the jump rope; the common element is the sound, the pounding, clapping, breathing, jumping, bouncing that fills the space as a consistent rhythm. The piece ends with D.A.F’s provocative song Der Mussolini.