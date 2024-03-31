Steps without names

Chatterjee, who was raised in West Bengal’s Santiniketan began to train in Indian classical dance at a very early age. She attributes her success mainly to her mother who was a trained classical singer. The family later moved to Ahmedabad where Chatterjee enrolled in the Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, coming under the tutelage of the famous Bharatnatyam dancer and choreographer Mrinalini Sarabhai. “Dance made me see the universality of emotions and Mrinalini’s vision was universal,” says Chatterjee.

At 20, the dancer moved to Paris, where she happened to perform Bharatnatyam at a festival. Even though Chatterjee says her performance was well received and appreciated, she sensed a clear divide between the artistic vision of India and Europe which she thought could be bridged through her art. Chatterjee says, “I studied the Upanishads which profoundly uphold the values of the Universal Man. I tried to understand what connects us all. It is then that I realised that the universality you encounter during the meeting of traditions is magical.” In Paris, Chatterjee started choreographing a new dance form. She refused to give it a name: her new oeuvre celebrates the coming together of Indian classical and contemporary dance forms.