NCPA@thePark gears up for its first edition outside Mumbai, in namma Bengaluru

Day one kicks off with a performance by the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), followed by UnErase Poetry, which will be a blend of spoken word and music. Day two will feature renowned Srjan dance troupe, led by Ratikant Mohapatra, who will present Deesha – Navigating the Journey of Forging New Horizons, a neo-classical odissi performance. This will be followed by an electrifying set by Darren Das & The Sixth Sense, which will be a dynamic fusion of pop, retro, rock ’n’ roll and classic rock. We speak to Khushroo N Suntook, the chairman of NCPA and the co-founder of SOI; and Swapnokolpa Dasgupta, head of dance, NCPA to unravel everything you need to know about this upcoming festival.

“Odissi is a dance form that you don’t get to see much in Bengaluru. You see more of bharatanatyam and kuchipudi. So, while curating the performance, I wanted to bring something to Bengaluru that I don’t usually curate. I want to see if the show creates more interest in the young crowd that would be coming or among parents of young people,” begins Swapnokolpa.

Talking about the performance, the curator says, “Since I do not want to share details about every piece, otherwise the charm will go away, so I am going to let you in on one particular scene. There will be a lot of acrobatic movements and human pyramids, but there is also this one magical play of light emulating sunrise. We have done this particular choreography multiple times in our theatre in NCPA but somehow the walls of the theatre confined the sun rays. Here, the choreography is perfect because the light can go undisturbed and reach the ultimate level to which it can spread.”