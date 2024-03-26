11th Bhilwara Sur Sangam to be held from March 30-31

Business conglomerate LNJ Bhilwara Group to bring Bhilwara Sur Sangam 2024, a musical brilliance to Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi, celebrating India’s rich musical heritage. The 11th edition of the two-day event is scheduled from March 30-31.

Expressing his thoughts, Ravi Jhunjhunwala, Chairman- of LNJ Bhilwara Group, said, “India boasts a wealth of cultural and musical heritage. Our musical legacy is exceptionally diverse and spans centuries. Through Bhilwara Sur Sangam, the LNJ Bhilwara Group reaffirms its commitment to preserving and promoting Indian music. We are proud to bring illustrious musical maestros under one roof to celebrate the timeless beauty of Indian music and ensure that it resonates far and wide.”