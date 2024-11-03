Mohiniyattam pioneer Vijayalakshmi brings to town a medley of pan-Indian traditions and fusion pieces

What inspired you to include ashtapadis and inspirations from the ramcharitmanas in your performance and how do you think they resonate with contemporary audiences?

Incorporating traditional elements such as ashtapadis and text from the Ramcharitmanas into my performances stems from a deep understanding of what tradition means. Over four decades ago, my mother and guru, Bharati Shivaji, introduced ashtapadis into mohiniyattam, a dance form where they were previously absent. This addition has become integral to the repertoire today. Historically, ashtapadis arrived in Kerala around the 14th century with the Bhakti Movement and are still sung in revered temples like Guruvayur. Their incorporation reflects a significant cultural heritage. As for the Ramcharitmanas, despite its North Indian origins, it resonates with me personally as I grew up in Delhi. My mother and I were pioneers in performing it within the context of mohiniyattam. Both ashtapadis and the Ramcharitmanas have powerful spiritual resonance, making them relatable to contemporary audiences who have grown up with these traditions.