Mohiniyattam pioneer Vijayalakshmi brings to town a medley of pan-Indian traditions and fusion pieces

Vijayalakshmi, a distinguished exponent of mohiniyattam brings her innovative artistry to the stage, blending tradition with contemporary themes. Her upcoming performance Musings in Mohiniyattam will feature traditional pieces like ashtapadi and Ramcharitmanas, alongside her Indo-American production Rain, inspired by poet Sudeep Sen. This multifaceted artiste, daughter of the legendary Bharati Shivaji, emphasises femininity and cultural resonance through her choreography. With accolades from prestigious institutions and performances worldwide, Vijayalakshmi continues to elevate mohiniyattam, making it relevant in today’s artistic landscape while celebrating its rich heritage. In an insightful exchange with us, she shares her connection with the art form.
What inspired you to include ashtapadis and inspirations from the ramcharitmanas in your performance and how do you think they resonate with contemporary audiences?
Incorporating traditional elements such as ashtapadis and text from the Ramcharitmanas into my performances stems from a deep understanding of what tradition means. Over four decades ago, my mother and guru, Bharati Shivaji, introduced ashtapadis into mohiniyattam, a dance form where they were previously absent. This addition has become integral to the repertoire today. Historically, ashtapadis arrived in Kerala around the 14th century with the Bhakti Movement and are still sung in revered temples like Guruvayur. Their incorporation reflects a significant cultural heritage. As for the Ramcharitmanas, despite its North Indian origins, it resonates with me personally as I grew up in Delhi. My mother and I were pioneers in performing it within the context of mohiniyattam. Both ashtapadis and the Ramcharitmanas have powerful spiritual resonance, making them relatable to contemporary audiences who have grown up with these traditions.
How does mohiniyattam reflect femininity and what message about women’s roles do you aim to convey through your performance?
Mohiniyattam translates to ‘dance of the divine enchantress,’ embodying femininity through grace, strength and resilience. This dance form serves as a powerful expression of the feminine principle. Through my performances and workshops, I aim to empower women to recognise their inherent strengths. Despite living in a culture that reveres goddesses, many Indian women are raised without acknowledging their own power. My goal is for them to embrace this strength through the medium of mohiniyattam.
Can you describe your creative process for choreographing innovative works like Rain? What challenges did you face in blending cultures?
My creative process is organic; collaboration feels natural rather than challenging. For instance, in my production Rain, I drew inspiration from English poetry and my love for rain itself. I had the unique opportunity to sing rabindra sangeet in this production, which connected me deeply to my childhood memories of my mother singing. Blending diverse cultural elements like dhrupad music occurred effortlessly, resulting in immense joy rather than obstacles.
As a disciple of Bharati Shivaji, how has her legacy influenced your artistic journey and what aspects of her teachings do you strive to carry forward in your work?
Being Bharati Shivaji’s daughter and premier disciple is a profound blessing. I witnessed her dedication to reviving mohiniyattam from a young age. This experience provided me with a strong foundation in the dance form’s spirit and technique. Her legacy allows me to innovate while maintaining mohiniyattam’s core essence. The strong foundation she instilled enables me to explore diverse multicultural productions while respecting the dance’s roots.
What key insights did you gain from your documentary Beyond Grace and how has it shaped your view on mohiniyattam?
The documentary Beyond Grace was an extraordinary experience that highlighted four generations of women artistes in my family. It underscored the legacy I inherit and the phenomenal women who came before me. While my perspective on mohiniyattam was already shaped by my experiences, this project illuminated the interconnectedness of our journeys as women artistes. It showcased how our lives are intertwined with our art forms, emphasising our shared experiences as Indian women.
What topics do you expect the audience to be most interested in during the Q&A and why is audience interaction important in classical dance?
I anticipate that audiences will be curious about my innovations within mohiniyattam and how they relate to its traditional roots. Given my extensive international experience performing from a young age, I hope to share insights about cultural diversity and humanity’s shared essence.
Entry free. November 6, 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
