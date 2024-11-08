Ayushi Amrute, one of the OG waacking artistes in India, on the Dance Your Style World Finals, her craft and lots more!

You are one of India’s OG waackers and we know you also perform in other styles — but how did all this begin?

I think in terms of dancing, I was always in that space because of my mother and my cousins, who adore dancing. My family was already into theatre on my mum’s side and so dancing was always around me. I was obsessed with Bollywood songs while growing up. All the steps, you name it and I used to know it. Later, cut to college and the first thing I saw when I entered was a bunch of dancers and they were just doing all this interesting stuff. I was like what is this, I was so attracted to it, I fell in love immediately and I just made my mind up that as soon as I am done with my admissions, I have to be a part of this dance college group. That is how my journey began. I started off with breaking and then moved later to freestyle hip hop and then finally to waacking.