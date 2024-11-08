Vidya Balan on the thrill of reliving Manjulika and matching steps with Madhuri Dixit in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

A

This song gave me so much and it is such a special song, which is why they repeated it in part 2 and now in 3. Also, this gave me the opportunity to dance with Madhuri — she is the Dancing Queen and working with her is easy. She keeps to herself and doesn’t indulge in loose talk and yet she is very pleasant on sets. We spent time chatting, laughing about something or the other, and watching memes together. She is very warm and has grace in everything she does — the way she speaks or moves — that’s her persona and that’s who she is. When the time came to shoot the dance sequence with her, I told Anees and Bhushan (Kumar, the producer) to push the shoot because I get nervous about dancing, and this is classical dance and I have not been in touch with it. Also, I haven’t exercised all year since I was under a health corrective programme, and suddenly I have to dance. But we didn’t have the luxury of time, and at that time, I was also promoting my film Do Aur Do Pyaar. So, I tried to rehearse as much as I could with Chinni Prakash’s assistance and put in long hours whenever I got the time before promotions. But I knew one thing that when I am sharing the same frame with a dancing legend like Madhuri, I should be worthy of sharing it. So, I put in my effort and did my best and then I enjoyed myself on the set. I remember one of the assistants on the set wondering why I was so relaxed and I told him that it was a dream come true for me to get a chance to dance with Madhuri in a song of mine. That’s a big takeaway.