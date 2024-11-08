Behind the glamour: Bhavana Panday shares her journey of self-discovery and family connection

Bhavana Panday, known for her warm presence and authenticity, shines on-screen in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, a show that has won many hearts. Celebrating its third season, the series is popular across various countries and is among the top 10 in India, capturing audiences with its unique blend of glamour, friendships, and relatable moments.
However, it’s not just the glamour of being in the spotlight for Bhavana but rather the personal growth that matters the most. Bhavana, who is the wife of actor Chunky Panday and mother of actor Ananya Panday, tells Indulge that she has experienced significant growth both personally and professionally ever since the show first aired.
Reflecting on her journey from season one, she says, “At first, I was unsure and quite sensitive to others’ opinions. There was always that fear of judgement. But now I’m far more confident and less affected by what people might think.”
She adds that for her family, she remains the same person they’ve always known, grounded and real, regardless of her fame.
Bhavana too tries to prioritise family time amidst her hectic schedules. Dinners are sacred moments for her, as they serve as a time for connection and reflection, whether it’s watching a movie with her husband Chunky or catching up with her daughters.
“Ananya might be busy, but she lives just a few floors above, so we often have family dinners when she’s around. My younger daughter, Rysa, is studying abroad, but thank God for FaceTime —it keeps us connected,” she says.
Bhavana has worn many hats throughout her career, as a flight attendant, model, event manager, and entrepreneur.
She founded her own fashion label, LoveGen, which was recently acquired by investors, a milestone that brought her immense satisfaction.
“Creating my own label and seeing it bought over felt incredibly rewarding. Building something from scratch and having others believe in its potential was deeply fulfilling,” Bhavana comments.
While acting isn’t on her radar, Bhavana is open to exploring other avenues in the entertainment industry. “I don’t mind doing a talk show or game show, where I could bring my genuine personality to the screen without having to act.”
Irrespective of Bhavana’s busy schedules, one cannot overlook the way she maintains her health and skin. At the age of 50, she looks fit and healthy.
According to her, balancing a busy schedule with self-care can be challenging, but she has established her own wellness routine that includes yoga, meditation, and skincare. Yoga has become a cornerstone of her self-care practice, helping her find inner peace and physical fitness. She dedicates time to yoga sessions three to four times a week, which include not only physical exercise but also breathing exercises and meditation to support her mental well-being.
She says, “Yoga has centered me and added so much to my life. Besides physical health, my meditation practice brings me a sense of peace and helps manage the stresses of a busy life.”
One of her top skincare tips, you ask? Sunblock, which she advises young women to start using as early as possible. “Moisturising and cleansing are also key. I also avoid sugar as much as possible since I find it can cause inflammation that shows up on my skin.”
When asked about the skincare tips she has passed down to her daughters, Bhavana says that both her daughters, Ananya and Rysa, already take good care of their skin and health. “Ananya has been incorporating these habits for a few years, and Rysa is already mindful of skincare basics like sunblock and cleansing.” Bhavana notes that today’s youth are far more aware, with access to ample resources for self-care and health, something she’s happy to see her daughters embracing.
When it comes to career advice, Bhavana believes in instilling resilience and kindness. She encourages them to work hard, welcome constructive criticism, and remain grounded.
“However high you fly, always keep your feet firmly on the ground. Empathy, kindness, and humility are values that will stay with you for life. Success and failure are temporary, but being nice to people and staying grounded has a lasting impact,” she signs off.
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is streaming on Netflix.
email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @appurvaa_