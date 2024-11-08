Behind the glamour: Bhavana Panday shares her journey of self-discovery and family connection

Bhavana Panday, known for her warm presence and authenticity, shines on-screen in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, a show that has won many hearts. Celebrating its third season, the series is popular across various countries and is among the top 10 in India, capturing audiences with its unique blend of glamour, friendships, and relatable moments.

However, it’s not just the glamour of being in the spotlight for Bhavana but rather the personal growth that matters the most. Bhavana, who is the wife of actor Chunky Panday and mother of actor Ananya Panday, tells Indulge that she has experienced significant growth both personally and professionally ever since the show first aired.

Reflecting on her journey from season one, she says, “At first, I was unsure and quite sensitive to others’ opinions. There was always that fear of judgement. But now I’m far more confident and less affected by what people might think.”

She adds that for her family, she remains the same person they’ve always known, grounded and real, regardless of her fame.

Bhavana too tries to prioritise family time amidst her hectic schedules. Dinners are sacred moments for her, as they serve as a time for connection and reflection, whether it’s watching a movie with her husband Chunky or catching up with her daughters.

“Ananya might be busy, but she lives just a few floors above, so we often have family dinners when she’s around. My younger daughter, Rysa, is studying abroad, but thank God for FaceTime —it keeps us connected,” she says.