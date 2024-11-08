Ananya Panday dons her mom’s outfit designed by Rohit Bal at friend’s wedding
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in the streaming movie CTRL, wore her mom Bhavna Panday’s ethnic outfit from 21 years ago designed by the late designer Rohit Bal.
The actress wore the outfit on the occasion of her friend, Deeya Shroff’s marriage with Mihir Madhvani. On Thursday, Ananya shared an array of pictures on Instagram from the ceremony.
She also penned a heartwarming note in the caption, as she wrote, “briDEEEEEE @deeyashroff obsessed with my sister getting married but also not ready to let go of her yet but also very excited to have a brother now !! @mihirmadhvani also wearing my moms @rohitbalofficial from 21 years ago! Gudda forever (sic)”.
The seafoam green salwar set came with a halter neck and golden zari work all over. The actress complemented it with a chandbali and minimal makeup.
Earlier, Ananya’s rumoured boyfriend, Walker Blanco had penned a romantic birthday wish for the actress on her 26th birthday. In his post, Walker professed his love for Panday, calling her “special”.
He shared a candid photo of the birthday girl on Instagram, where she is seen sitting and smiling with her hand resting on her face. He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday, beautiful. You are so special. I love you, Annie”.
The post sparked a frenzy among Ananya's fans, who see Walker's birthday message as an official declaration of his love for her. Walker Blanco has often expressed his admiration for Ananya on social media. As per media reports, the actress first met Walker at the cruise party during a high-profile pre-wedding celebration.