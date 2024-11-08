Ananya Panday dons her mom’s outfit designed by Rohit Bal at friend’s wedding

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in the streaming movie CTRL, wore her mom Bhavna Panday’s ethnic outfit from 21 years ago designed by the late designer Rohit Bal.

The actress wore the outfit on the occasion of her friend, Deeya Shroff’s marriage with Mihir Madhvani. On Thursday, Ananya shared an array of pictures on Instagram from the ceremony.

She also penned a heartwarming note in the caption, as she wrote, “briDEEEEEE @deeyashroff obsessed with my sister getting married but also not ready to let go of her yet but also very excited to have a brother now !! @mihirmadhvani also wearing my moms @rohitbalofficial from 21 years ago! Gudda forever (sic)”.

The seafoam green salwar set came with a halter neck and golden zari work all over. The actress complemented it with a chandbali and minimal makeup.