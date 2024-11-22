‘Cartes Blanches’ brings six dancers together, from diverse backgrounds, to tell a coherent story

Cartes Blanches, a project a decade in the making, traces its origins to a moment in Paris, where Ranvir Shah, founder trustee of the Prakriti Foundation, was captivated by a performance by renowned French choreographer Mourad Merzouki. Inspired by Merzouki’s artistry, Ranvir has long harboured a desire to introduce his work to Indian audiences. “In 2019, discussions began between the Prakriti Foundation and Mourad’s company, Käfig, to develop a unique Transmission Project. The initiative would see the company’s world-class choreography and technical expertise shared with a select group of Indian dancers and technicians. After years of preparation, an ideal opportunity arose when the Institut Français invited Mourad to perform PIXEL in Mumbai, Delhi, and Goa. This allowed us to conduct auditions in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, ultimately selecting six exceptional dancers. These individuals have since undergone rigorous training with the Käfig team in India,” Ranvir informs us.
Cartes Blanches translates to ‘an empty paper.’ A couple of friends who danced together 10 years ago, meet in a living room and share their experiences and memories through movement.
The six dancers who bring this performance to stage are Snigdha Prabhakar, Chetan Kumar Yeragera, Divieta Sahajwala, Sammyak Padelkar, Deep Das, and Shahan Kavarana — from different cities. Snigdha, one of the six dancers, selected from Bengaluru, shares her thoughts on the intricate blend of music, beats, and forms in Cartes Blanches. “The performance weaves together hip hop, breakdancing, contemporary, and classical styles, while reflecting our diverse backgrounds. This piece, originally performed by the dancers of company Käfig, was passed down to us. In just two weeks, we infused our own energy into the choreography,” she explains. “The music itself is a masterpiece. As a dancer in Cartes Blanches, there’s pure joy in moving to its rhythm—it stays with you long after the performance.”
Reflecting on her experience working with Mourad, Snigdha says, “We spent two days working with him, while the transmission process was led by Remi and Sabri, senior dancers from Käfig. Mourad’s presence was electric—his passion for his craft was contagious and ignited the piece with the spark it needed to come alive on stage.”
She continues, “The dancers, hailing from different cities, came together for the first time, and from the start, our group dynamic clicked. Despite the pressure and challenges, we found moments of celebration and joy. The energy was infectious, with a passionate, skilled, and supportive team that made the process not just bearable, but truly memorable.”
Entry free.
November 27, 7.30 pm.
At Sri Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Chetpet.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain