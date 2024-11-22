‘Cartes Blanches’ brings six dancers together, from diverse backgrounds, to tell a coherent story

Cartes Blanches translates to ‘an empty paper.’ A couple of friends who danced together 10 years ago, meet in a living room and share their experiences and memories through movement.

The six dancers who bring this performance to stage are Snigdha Prabhakar, Chetan Kumar Yeragera, Divieta Sahajwala, Sammyak Padelkar, Deep Das, and Shahan Kavarana — from different cities. Snigdha, one of the six dancers, selected from Bengaluru, shares her thoughts on the intricate blend of music, beats, and forms in Cartes Blanches. “The performance weaves together hip hop, breakdancing, contemporary, and classical styles, while reflecting our diverse backgrounds. This piece, originally performed by the dancers of company Käfig, was passed down to us. In just two weeks, we infused our own energy into the choreography,” she explains. “The music itself is a masterpiece. As a dancer in Cartes Blanches, there’s pure joy in moving to its rhythm—it stays with you long after the performance.”