Top 5 must-attend dance festivals worldwide: From Edinburgh to Sydney

Dance festivals are a fantastic way to dive into the rhythm and movement of different cultures. Here are five dance festivals around the world that are definitely worth checking out.
1. Edinburgh International Festival (Scotland)
Every August, Edinburgh becomes a hub of creativity with its International Festival. This is not just any festival—it's a grand showcase of top-notch performances from all over the world. Expect everything from classical ballet to innovative contemporary dance. With a lineup of renowned dance companies and choreographers, it’s a feast for anyone passionate about the art of dance.
2. Kolkata International Dance Festival (India)
In December, Kolkata hosts its International Dance Festival, which is a vibrant celebration of both traditional and modern dance forms. The festival offers a delightful mix of Indian classical dances like Kathak and Odissi, alongside contemporary and folk styles. It’s an amazing chance to see India’s rich dance heritage and global influences all in one place.
3. The Dance Parade (New York City, USA)
If you’re in New York City in May, do not miss the Dance Parade. This annual event is a lively celebration of the city’s diverse dance scene. Picture thousands of dancers and performers flooding the streets, showcasing everything from salsa and hip-hop to ballet and ballroom. The parade is a joyful and inclusive spectacle that truly captures New York’s vibrant energy.
4. Sidi Ifni International Dance Festival (Morocco)
October in Sidi Ifni is all about dance and culture at this unique festival. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Atlantic coast, the event highlights Moroccan dance traditions while also featuring performances from around the globe. It’s a beautiful blend of local charm and international flair, making for a memorable and picturesque dance experience.
5. Sydney Festival (Australia)
Sydney’s Festival, held in January, is a summer highlight packed with diverse dance performances. From contemporary pieces to immersive dance installations, the festival offers a rich mix of Australian and international talent. What’s special about this festival is its ability to transform iconic city locations into stages for mesmerising performances.
Story by Anshula Dhulekar