Pulikkali: Kerala’s iconic tiger dance festival celebrating art, culture, and community

Thrissur’s Pulikkali, a vibrant and unique festival in Kerala, is a true spectacle that blends art, culture, and community spirit. Held annually during the Onam season, this one-of-a-kind event takes over the streets of Thrissur with its colourful display of painted performers mimicking the movements of fierce tigers. "Puli" means tiger and Kali means play, and this tiger dance is exactly that—a playful yet powerful tribute to the majestic animal.
What makes Pulikkali so extraordinary is the sheer creativity and dedication behind it. Months before the festival, locals start preparing their costumes and painting their bodies in intricate tiger patterns. The transformation is both impressive and detailed, with performers completely immersing themselves in the persona of a tiger. Bright orange, yellow, and black body paint gives them the appearance of tigers, complete with snarling faces and sharp claws.
The paint job is elaborate, taking several hours, and is done by skilled artists who understand the importance of precision in recreating the tiger’s ferocity. On the day of Pulikkali, the streets of Thrissur are filled with excitement. Crowds gather to watch the dancers prowl and leap to the beat of traditional drums, known as chenda The rhythmic music adds a thrilling energy to the atmosphere, as the dancers, who are usually locals, stomp, twist, and roar, embodying the wild spirit of the tiger. What’s even more interesting is that many of these performers are everyday people—farmers, shopkeepers, and students—who come together once a year to participate in this joyous celebration.
Pulikkali, in essence, is more than just a performance. It is a community-driven festival that captures the heart and soul of Kerala’s cultural heritage. The event is open to anyone willing to participate, regardless of social status or profession, and this inclusivity is what makes it special. It’s a reminder of how deeply tradition is rooted in the people of Kerala and how festivals like these keep those traditions alive.
For both locals and visitors, Pulikkali is a mesmerising experience. The vibrant costumes, spirited dancing, and infectious energy of the performers create an unforgettable atmosphere. It’s not just a visual spectacle—it’s a celebration of creativity, togetherness, and the raw, untamed beauty of Kerala’s rich cultural landscape. If you ever find yourself in Kerala during Onam, witnessing Thrissur’s Pulikkali should be at the top of your list.
Story by Ananya Mehta