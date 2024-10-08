Pulikkali: Kerala’s iconic tiger dance festival celebrating art, culture, and community

What makes Pulikkali so extraordinary is the sheer creativity and dedication behind it. Months before the festival, locals start preparing their costumes and painting their bodies in intricate tiger patterns. The transformation is both impressive and detailed, with performers completely immersing themselves in the persona of a tiger. Bright orange, yellow, and black body paint gives them the appearance of tigers, complete with snarling faces and sharp claws.

The paint job is elaborate, taking several hours, and is done by skilled artists who understand the importance of precision in recreating the tiger’s ferocity. On the day of Pulikkali, the streets of Thrissur are filled with excitement. Crowds gather to watch the dancers prowl and leap to the beat of traditional drums, known as chenda The rhythmic music adds a thrilling energy to the atmosphere, as the dancers, who are usually locals, stomp, twist, and roar, embodying the wild spirit of the tiger. What’s even more interesting is that many of these performers are everyday people—farmers, shopkeepers, and students—who come together once a year to participate in this joyous celebration.