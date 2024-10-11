Witness the magic of Bharatanatyam and Kathak at these performances in New Delhi

As part of its jubilee celebrations, Swarna Saroja, Ganesa Natyalaya presents Coast to Coast, a Bharatanatyam presentation by Debasmita Thakur and Mridula Nambiar; and a Kathak recital, Arpan by Geetanjali Lal.
Coast to Coast will be performed by the disciples of Saroja Vaidyanathan who adapts the dance form from poetry in Kerala and West Bengal, both of which are coastal States. The 60-minute recital depicts the stories of strong path-breaking women from these regions. Arpan is a 40-minute Kathk recital from Geetanjali Lal from the Jaipur Gharana who dedicates it to her close associate and friend Vaidyanathan.
What: Swarna Saroja
When: Sunday October 13, 2024
Time: 6 pm onwards
Where: Ganesa Natyalaya, New Delhi
Entry: First come first seated