Witness the magic of Bharatanatyam and Kathak at these performances in New Delhi

The performances will be held on October 13
Debasmita Thakur, Mridula Nambiar and Geetanjali Lal (L-R)
As part of its jubilee celebrations, Swarna Saroja, Ganesa Natyalaya presents Coast to Coast, a Bharatanatyam presentation by Debasmita Thakur and Mridula Nambiar; and a Kathak recital, Arpan by Geetanjali Lal.

Coast to Coast will be performed by the disciples of Saroja Vaidyanathan who adapts the dance form from poetry in Kerala and West Bengal, both of which are coastal States. The 60-minute recital depicts the stories of strong path-breaking women from these regions. Arpan is a 40-minute Kathk recital from Geetanjali Lal from the Jaipur Gharana who dedicates it to her close associate and friend Vaidyanathan.

What: Swarna Saroja

When: Sunday October 13, 2024

Time: 6 pm onwards

Where: Ganesa Natyalaya, New Delhi

Entry: First come first seated

