‘Today, arangetrams have become social melas’: Geeta Chandran

A

In my case it happened by chance. Twenty five years ago WISCOMP commissioned me to create a work on Women and War for an international seminar, where it was presented as a thought provoking performance. That led me to be convinced of the utility of dance in pushing social change.

Thus evolved a unique format of performance-dialogue through which I could raise contemporary issues of my choice. Previous works like, ‘Imagining Peace’ raised issues of the meaninglessness of violence. ‘Kaikeyi’ spoke about stigma. ‘Mythologies Retold’ addressed the issue of female foeticide. ‘Anekanta’ highlighted the Indian Constitution’s vision of an inclusive society. ‘Simhika’ highlighted the need for justice and rights for forest tribals. Earlier this month, I unveiled my latest work, ‘Our Voice’ stretching the genre to make it a multi-logue.