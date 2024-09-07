This upcoming cultural fest by SRMFACS in Bengaluru brings various classical dances and music forms under one roof

Tell us about the festival and how the idea came into being?

The festival is a reflection of my deep-seated commitment to celebrating significant spiritual occasions through the timeless beauty of classical arts. Despite being settled in the US for the past two decades, I have remained deeply connected to the spirituality, culture, traditions and values of India, personally practicing them for a long time. I felt a strong need to communicate and share this spiritual wisdom with the broader community and I realised that the medium of arts especially classical dance, music and harikatha is the most effective way to achieve this. We have assembled a diverse lineup of performances that embody the essence of devotion and artistry.