Jyoti Dogra’s ‘Maas’: Fleshing out some beauty ideals

Ordinary lives, ultra shame

While Maas explores universal themes, it is rooted in the everyday experiences of ordinary people. “The piece is about regular people living their lives — doctors, engineers, teachers — who feel a deep sense of shame,” Dogra says. “They feel they’ve failed themselves and the world because they don’t look a certain way.”

In the world of Maas, the shame is not reserved for those who are visibly overweight or unfit. Even those who meet conventional beauty standards feel the sting of not being “enough”. “You see beautiful, slim women who carry deep shame inside them,” Dogra notes. “You’re not born with shame. It’s taught to you.”

The performance highlights the violence of everyday interactions the comments from friends, the looks from strangers, the advertisement and health industries — that reinforce this shame. “It’s about the everyday regular people who don’t have time to spend hours in the gym and don’t have a team of professionals helping them ‘maintain’ their bodies like celebrities,” she says.

Since its premiere in Bengaluru in May 2023, Maas has travelled to over 45 venues across India and abroad, including Dubai and Zurich. The piece’s success lies in its ability to resonate with audiences on a deeply personal level. “The centre of the show is my body — my breast, my pain, my flabbiness,” Dogra explains. “As you watch me on stage, I want you to start thinking about your own body. Some of you might be thinking about the meal you’ll have after the show, or how you’ve been dieting, wondering if you look fat or not. But the goal is to make you reflect on how you’ve been conditioned to see yourself.”

In Maas, Dogra holds up a mirror to the audience. Moreover, she challenges the very concept of body positivity. “Body positivity is bullshit,” she says. “You’re fat but don’t feel fat — what does that even mean?” For her, the real question is about ownership and agency.

“It’s not about loving your body; it’s about who owns this body,” she explains. “Who has the right to say, ‘This is right, this is wrong’? You should have the right to say, ‘Shut up, I love this body as it is’ or ‘No, I want to change my body.’”