The 19th edition Drishti National Dance Festival in Bengaluru to feature a kaleidoscope of movements

A universal language, dance has long held its stature as an ethereal celebration of human emotions and connections. What words cannot adequately express, the symphony of motion can and the 19th edition of the Drishti National Dance Festival by the Drishti Art Foundation echoes that very spirit.



The annual dance extravaganza, themed Nritya Sandesha, this year requires each of the four ensembles to showcase human values and principles that can contribute towards the betterment of society through a kaleidoscope of movements. The festival co-director, Anuradha Vikranth, who is also leading one of the four dance ensembles, explains how the theme aims to narrate stories and promote dialogues that transcend linguistic barriers.

“With the theme this year, we envision tapping into the emotions of the audience and sparking a fresh perspective in their minds about social and moral values. Each ensemble performing will present productions that are thought-provoking and will have a deep impact. We want the audience to go back home with a content heart and mind kindling their emotions and thoughts. Along with entertainment, there will be something educative that they can take back and imbibe in their personalities to become better and stronger humans,” she shares.

We also use this opportunity to speak to the curators of the four dance ensembles — set to entertain, educate and provoke — about how their performances align with the theme, what the audience can look forward to and lots more...



Anuradha Vikranth, Punyakoti, The Drishti Dance Ensemble:



How does your performance align with the theme?

The chosen production is a moving tale depicting the virtues of honesty, kindness and the importance of keeping your vows. We chose this production because we believe it will ignite the emotions of being kind, loving all and pursuing honesty.



What are the instruments that you will be using for this performance?

The music for the production, composed by Mahesh Swamy, will be a treat for the audience involving the use of multiple instruments. The audience can expect a mega production with the grand usage of properties, costumes and stage setup like a Broadway show.



Praveen Kumar, Rutu Vismruti, The Chitkala School of Dance:



How does your performance align with the theme?

The theme requires us to convey a social message, hence the social message we choose is to nurture and preserve nature, focusing on the contemporary issue of climate change and its effect on human lives through the eyes of Kalidasa. It is the source of phenomena of the physical world collectively, as opposed to humans and human creation.



What are the instruments that you will be using for this performance?

We will be using a live music ensemble for our performance with talented artistes on the vocals, mridangam and flute. Our production, named Rutu Vismruti, aims to create an awareness of the natural resources that we live in and how we can embrace them.



Manognya Balaraju, Yellige, Aayana Dance Company:



How does your performance align with the theme?

As young artistes, we have always wanted to work with themes that are relevant to our lives from within the traditional framework, but this is the first time we have gotten an opportunity to make a full-length work about it. Our work Yellige talks about what direction we want to go in as a society and as people. For instance, in our final segment, we take inspiration from our own experiences and talk about mental health and draw parallels between the strength that we seek from our faith in god and the strength and support that we also derive from human companionship, love and friendship.



What are the instruments that you will be using for this performance?

The music for this work has been beautifully produced by the legendary musician Praveen D Rao and the very talented Rohit Bhat Uppoor. Keeping elements of Indian classical music like the mridangam, flute and violin as the main framework, the soundtrack has been intelligently infused with many layers of folk percussion instruments, vocal arrangements and bells. We hope that the audience takes back home something of value or is moved by what they see because it comes from a place of both conviction and innocence.



Divya Prabhath, Shadripu, Saha Dance Ensemble:



How does your performance align with the theme?

The theme of our presentation is Shadripu — the six evils of humanity. Six stories from our scriptures have been adapted to teach the importance of reigning the true enemies of the mind — kama, krodha, lobha, moha, mada and matsara. The performance very subtly depicts how even the gods and demigods may lose their divinity upon succumbing to these perils for even a moment. It teaches the value of balance, morality and control of the mind.



What can the audience expect from the performance?

A collaboration where the four of us (Padmini Upadhya, Gowri Sagar and Sandhya Udupa) share the stage for the first time. Bringing together our learning systems, the blessings of our Gurus and sharing the very essence of human life — camaraderie and togetherness.



₹ 300 onwards. January 20, 6 pm onwards. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall.

