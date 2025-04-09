B-Boy & B-Girl sensations Flying Machine and Bar-B to represent India at this huge event this year

Break-dance sensations Flying Machine aka Arif Chaudhary and Bar-B aka Siddhi Tambe are all set to represent India at the Red Bull BC One World Final 2025, the famed world breakdancing (or breaking) competition that will be held in Tokyo later this year in November. The breaking stars recently won the Red Bull BC One India Cypher 6 title where they battled it out against the nations best breaking talents.
Having won this edition of Red Bull BC One India Cypher 6 Finals 2025, B-Boy Flying Machine has now brought a total tally of winning this title to six! Reflecting on his win, he noted, "I was 11 when I started breaking. I was heavily influenced by video games and superheroes. And breaking was the same – people were spinning, jumping, flying and doing different moves which attracted me towards the art a lot. I realised that there wasn’t anybody from India on world stage. Breaking gave me a purpose to live." He also shared his excitement of representing India at the global stage of Red Bull BC One India Cypher 6. Calling it "an honour and a responsibility" Arif highlighted that he "looks forward to representing India at the world finals."
Bar-B also reflects on her achievement as well. "Breaking has been my voice, my expression. Winning this title is a dream come true, and I can't wait to showcase India's talent in Tokyo," she enthuses.
India will be watching with immense hope as Flying Machine and Bar-B carry the nation's hopes and showcase their exceptional skills on the world stage.