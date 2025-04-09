B-Boy & B-Girl sensations Flying Machine and Bar-B to represent India at this huge event this year

Having won this edition of Red Bull BC One India Cypher 6 Finals 2025, B-Boy Flying Machine has now brought a total tally of winning this title to six! Reflecting on his win, he noted, "I was 11 when I started breaking. I was heavily influenced by video games and superheroes. And breaking was the same – people were spinning, jumping, flying and doing different moves which attracted me towards the art a lot. I realised that there wasn’t anybody from India on world stage. Breaking gave me a purpose to live." He also shared his excitement of representing India at the global stage of Red Bull BC One India Cypher 6. Calling it "an honour and a responsibility" Arif highlighted that he "looks forward to representing India at the world finals."

Bar-B also reflects on her achievement as well. "Breaking has been my voice, my expression. Winning this title is a dream come true, and I can't wait to showcase India's talent in Tokyo," she enthuses.

India will be watching with immense hope as Flying Machine and Bar-B carry the nation's hopes and showcase their exceptional skills on the world stage.