Campus Beats returns with drama, dance and disruption in Season 5

The stage is set and the beats are back—Amazon MX Player has dropped the official trailer of Campus Beats Season 5, teasing an explosive mix of dance, drama, and teenage rebellion. Created and directed by Palki Malhotra, the youth-favourite series returns with all the emotional turmoil and adrenaline-fuelled battles fans have come to expect.
The series, known for its sharp choreography and layered storytelling, stars returning leads Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha, alongside Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwani, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnan Khan, Manish Poonam, Dipankana Das, Manasvi Vashist and Rohan Pal.
Set against the charged backdrop of a competitive dance academy, the new season explores themes of ambition, betrayal, and self-discovery. With rivalries heating up and loyalties tested, Campus Beats S5 raises the stakes—both on and off the dance floor.
Aimed squarely at Gen Z, the show continues to tap into the pulse of youth culture, blending high-octane performance with emotional storytelling. The trailer hints at darker undercurrents and more personal stakes, all while staying true to the show’s choreographic core.
Campus Beats Season 5 will stream exclusively on Amazon MX Player from 10 April 2025.