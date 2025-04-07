Campus Beats returns with drama, dance and disruption in Season 5

The stage is set and the beats are back—Amazon MX Player has dropped the official trailer of Campus Beats Season 5, teasing an explosive mix of dance, drama, and teenage rebellion. Created and directed by Palki Malhotra, the youth-favourite series returns with all the emotional turmoil and adrenaline-fuelled battles fans have come to expect.

Teen drama Campus Beats gears up for a fiery fifth season with high-voltage dance-offs and new rivalries

The series, known for its sharp choreography and layered storytelling, stars returning leads Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha, alongside Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwani, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnan Khan, Manish Poonam, Dipankana Das, Manasvi Vashist and Rohan Pal.