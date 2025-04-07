World Health Day: From polo to parkour, how Bollywood celebs stay fit and fabulous

John Abraham – Football

John Abraham isn’t just Bollywood’s action hero—he’s the king of the football field too. A lifelong football enthusiast, John’s fitness routine includes intense gym sessions, cardio, and, of course, football matches. His sugar-free diet for over 25 years is a testament to his unwavering commitment to health. For John, football isn’t just a sport; it’s his way of life, fueling his endurance and passion.

This World Health Day, let’s celebrate not just their on-screen magic but also their off-screen dedication to health, discipline, and the joy of movement. After all, fitness isn’t just about looking good—it’s about feeling unstoppable.