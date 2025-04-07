World Health Day: From polo to parkour, how Bollywood celebs stay fit and fabulous

Fitness isn’t just about lifting weights and counting reps; it’s about discipline, perseverance, and embracing a lifestyle that celebrates movement. Bollywood’s finest know this well, and many of them channel their energy into sports—not just to stay in top shape, but to fuel their minds and bodies with the joy of the game.
Randeep Hooda isn’t just a powerhouse on screen; he’s a force of nature off it too. After battling a life-threatening injury, he made a triumphant comeback to the equestrian world, proving that resilience knows no bounds. His passion for polo and horse riding isn’t just a hobby—it’s his secret weapon for staying fit, both physically and mentally. Randeep’s journey is a masterclass in grit, reminding us that no obstacle is too big when you’ve got the heart to push through.
Shweta Tripathi is a powerhouse wrapped in determination. With boxing gloves on, she packs a punch—literally and metaphorically. Her fitness routine isn’t just about breaking a sweat; it’s about breaking barriers. Shweta’s social media is filled with motivational workout clips, inspiring her followers to ditch excuses and embrace a healthier, stronger version of themselves. She’s also sugar-free and plant-based, proving that clean eating fuels not just the body, but the spirit too.
Meet Ali Fazal: Bollywood’s martial arts maverick. Known for his chiseled physique and intense dedication, Ali dove into Jiu-Jitsu while prepping for Mirzapur—and he’s been hooked ever since. His fitness playbook? A mix of strength training, squats, push-ups, running, cycling, and basketball. Whether on set or on the move, Ali proves that fitness isn’t a chore; it’s a lifestyle.
Saiyami Kher isn’t just a talented actress; she’s a triathlon trailblazer. From cycling through scenic routes to conquering swimming laps, Saiyami’s love for endurance sports is unmatched. She’s the first Indian female actor to complete a triathlon and is now gearing up for the prestigious Ironman Triathlon Race. Her journey isn’t just inspiring—it’s a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and a splash of adrenaline.
When you think of agility, strength, and jaw-dropping stunts, Tiger Shroff comes to mind. The fitness icon’s love for Parkour—a high-octane discipline that blends acrobatics, agility, and creativity—keeps him on his toes (literally). With a relentless workout ethic, Tiger proves that dedication and consistency are the keys to unlocking your best self.
Sanya Malhotra isn’t just a brilliant actress; she’s also a fierce warrior in the world of Kalaripayattu, an ancient Indian martial art from Kerala. This discipline demands strength, agility, and mental focus, and Sanya approaches it with the same passion she brings to her craft. Her dedication to traditional fitness practices is a beautiful blend of cultural pride and athletic prowess.
Akshay Oberoi lives by the mantra: Train hard, live harder. His fitness regime is a fusion of MMA, martial arts, and holistic wellness. With intense training sessions paired with a disciplined diet, Akshay embodies the essence of balance—where mental toughness meets physical endurance. For him, fitness isn’t a goal; it’s a way of life.
Neha Dhupia’s fitness journey is all about keeping the energy alive. Whether she’s cycling through city streets or sprinting with full force, Neha’s active lifestyle is a celebration of movement. Her consistency proves that staying fit isn’t about perfection; it’s about showing up every day with enthusiasm and determination.
John Abraham isn’t just Bollywood’s action hero—he’s the king of the football field too. A lifelong football enthusiast, John’s fitness routine includes intense gym sessions, cardio, and, of course, football matches. His sugar-free diet for over 25 years is a testament to his unwavering commitment to health. For John, football isn’t just a sport; it’s his way of life, fueling his endurance and passion.
This World Health Day, let’s celebrate not just their on-screen magic but also their off-screen dedication to health, discipline, and the joy of movement. After all, fitness isn’t just about looking good—it’s about feeling unstoppable.