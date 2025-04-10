The ‘Pravaha Dance Festival’ returns with its latest edition, celebrating the legacy of Kelucharan Mohapatra

For over 15 years, odishi exponent Sharmila Mukherjee has been curating the Pravaha Dance Festival — a heartfelt tribute to her late guru and a celebration of classical dance in its many forms. Organised by her institution, the Sanjali Centre for Odissi Dance, the festival has grown to become a significant fixture in Bengaluru’s cultural calendar. Sharmila talks to us about Pravaha’s origins, the curatorial choices behind this year’s edition and her ongoing journey as both an artiste and educator.
What was the central inspiration for this year’s edition of Pravaha?
The inspiration remains the same every year. Pravaha, which means ‘the flow,’ is dedicated to my guru, Kelucharan Mohapatra. I moved to Bengaluru in March 2004 and just a few days later, on April 7, he passed away. So once I had settled here and established Sanjali, I knew I wanted to do something to keep his memory alive. That’s how the festival began. It started off as a purely odishi event, but over the years, I’ve tried to include other classical dance forms as well, widening its scope while still maintaining its original spirit.
How do you approach curating the lineup of performers?
There are a few basic but important criteria — quality, consistency and whether the performer is doing something interesting. I also consider how often they’re performing and the kind of audience they attract. Are they bringing something new? Are they keeping the tradition alive in a fresh way? These are the questions I ask myself. The goal is always to create a programme that is artistically rich and engaging for the audience.
What sets Pravaha apart from other dance festivals?
That’s a tough one, because in many ways, all dance festivals aim to preserve and showcase the beauty of our classical traditions. But Pravaha has a personal foundation. It’s not just a festival — it’s a tribute. And through Sanjali, my school, we often include our own productions in the line-up. In previous years, we’ve presented various Kannada productions. This year, since there isn’t a new production ready yet — it usually takes me around two years to develop one — we’re focusing on traditional items and revisiting some of guruji’s choreographies.
How do you keep your guru’s legacy alive through the festival?
I always ensure at least one of his choreographies is performed — usually by my students. This year, they’ll present Ardhanarishwara, a piece by guruji, set as a duet by me.
What’s next for you and Sanjali?
I’m currently working on smaller productions and reading extensively for a new, innovative concept. I don’t want to do the usual — I want to create something truly different, hopefully by the end of next year.
INR 600. April 12, 6 pm. At ADA Ranga Mandira, Kalasipalya.
