The ‘Pravaha Dance Festival’ returns with its latest edition, celebrating the legacy of Kelucharan Mohapatra

How do you approach curating the lineup of performers?

There are a few basic but important criteria — quality, consistency and whether the performer is doing something interesting. I also consider how often they’re performing and the kind of audience they attract. Are they bringing something new? Are they keeping the tradition alive in a fresh way? These are the questions I ask myself. The goal is always to create a programme that is artistically rich and engaging for the audience.

What sets Pravaha apart from other dance festivals?

That’s a tough one, because in many ways, all dance festivals aim to preserve and showcase the beauty of our classical traditions. But Pravaha has a personal foundation. It’s not just a festival — it’s a tribute. And through Sanjali, my school, we often include our own productions in the line-up. In previous years, we’ve presented various Kannada productions. This year, since there isn’t a new production ready yet — it usually takes me around two years to develop one — we’re focusing on traditional items and revisiting some of guruji’s choreographies.

How do you keep your guru’s legacy alive through the festival?

I always ensure at least one of his choreographies is performed — usually by my students. This year, they’ll present Ardhanarishwara, a piece by guruji, set as a duet by me.

What’s next for you and Sanjali?

I’m currently working on smaller productions and reading extensively for a new, innovative concept. I don’t want to do the usual — I want to create something truly different, hopefully by the end of next year.

INR 600. April 12, 6 pm. At ADA Ranga Mandira, Kalasipalya.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so