Kathak pioneer Kumudini Lakhia passes away aged 95 in Ahmedabad

Kumudini Lakhia was born in Ahmedabad on May 17, 1930. She transformed Kathak by incorporating group choreography into a form that was traditionally solo. Through Kadamb, she educated generations of dancers, blending traditional techniques with modern expression. “Solo Kathak had developed too much gimmickry,” she once said in an interview. “I wanted music, colours, and dancers to embody dignity and finesse on stage.”