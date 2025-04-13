Kathak pioneer Kumudini Lakhia passes away aged 95 in Ahmedabad

Legendary Kathak dancer and choreographer Kumudini Lakhia passed away early morning on Saturday at her residence in Ahmedabad. She was 95. A quintessential face of Indian classical dance, Kumudini had been fighting age-related ailments for the last three months. Her demise marks the end of an era in Indian performing arts.
“Kumudiniben died in her residence in Ahmedabad around 11 am,” confirmed Parul Thakore, director of the Kadamb Centre for Dance and Music, which was established by Kumudini in 1964. She was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, earlier this year on Republic Day. It was a fitting testament to a career of artistic experiment and courageous re-invention.
Condolences flooded in from artistes and politicians alike. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described her as an “outstanding cultural icon,” and President Droupadi Murmu added that her achievements in the field of performing arts “will be cherished forever….” She is survived by her daughter, dancer Maitreyi Hattangadi, and a son based in Australia. A condolence meet will be held on Tuesday in Ahmedabad.
Kumudini Lakhia was born in Ahmedabad on May 17, 1930. She transformed Kathak by incorporating group choreography into a form that was traditionally solo. Through Kadamb, she educated generations of dancers, blending traditional techniques with modern expression. “Solo Kathak had developed too much gimmickry,” she once said in an interview. “I wanted music, colours, and dancers to embody dignity and finesse on stage.”
Kumudini’s choreographic brilliance found expression on screen in the critically acclaimed 1981 film Umrao Jaan. She lectured extensively across India, Europe, and the U.S., and was often compared to modern dance icon Martha Graham for her path-breaking style. Her creations such as Dhabkar, Yugal, and Atah Kim continue to be milestones in post-Independence dance expression.