Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother Kim Fernandez passes away in Mumbai

Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez, passed away on Sunday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The family has been mourning the loss following Kim’s health complications after she suffered a stroke last month. Jacqueline, visibly emotional, arrived at the hospital soon after her mother's passing, wearing white and a veil on her face, trying to avoid the paparazzi that were waiting outside the buildings.
The actor had been by her mother ever since Kim suffered a heart attack on March 24. According to reports, Jacqueline Fernandez also skipped her scheduled performance at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opening ceremony in Guwahati to be with her ailing mother. Once Kim was transferred to Mumbai for further medical treatment, Jacqueline and her dad, Elroy Fernandez, would often visit the hospital, stated sources.
Salman Khan, Jacqueline's co-star in Kick and a long-time friend, too, went to Lilavati Hospital to lend his support at the time of need. A video showing Jacqueline and her father going into the hospital has gone viral on social networking sites, depicting the emotional climate around the family.
Kim Fernandez, who was of Malaysian and Canadian origin, worked as an air hostess in Bahrain when she met Elroy Fernandez, a Sri Lankan Burgher who had moved to Bahrain in the 1980s in an attempt to flee civil war in Sri Lanka. The two were married and had four children together. Jacqueline, born in 1985, is the youngest among their children.
As of now, Jacqueline has not issued an official statement or obituary. The family is expected to release more information in the coming days as they grieve this profound loss.