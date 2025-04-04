Legendary Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar passes away aged 87

Manoj Kumar, veteran Bollywood director and actor, who is famous for his iconic roles in patriotic films, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 87. The actor's body will be placed at his Juhu residence in order to enable fans and well-wishers to pay their condolences.
According to reports, Manoj Kaumar passed away at 3:30 am on Friday at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital because of complications in his heart. The signed medical certificate of the hospital states that he was suffering from complications of decompensated liver cirrhosis for the last few months prior to his death.
Manoj Kumar's son, Kunal Goswami, revealed that the actor was admitted to the hospital on February 21 due to the deterioration in his health. "It's the grace of God that he bid adieu to this world peacefully," he was quoted as saying, adding that the cremation will be conducted at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Saturday.
Famously referred to as Bharat Kumar, Manoj Kumar emerged as the symbol of patriotism in the Hindi film industry with movies like Upkaar (1967), Purab Aur Pachhim (1970), and Kranti (1981). Not only did he star in but also directed most of these classics. He was rewarded with the Padma Shri in 1992 and the superior Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.
Born Harikrishnan Goswami in Abbottabad in 1937, Manoj Kumar debuted with Fashion (1957) and became popular with Kanch Ki Gudiya (1961). His thriller Gumnaam (1965) and the biographical drama Shaheed established him as a star in Bollywood. His work in Indian cinema will never be forgotten.