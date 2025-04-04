Legendary Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar passes away aged 87

Famously referred to as Bharat Kumar, Manoj Kumar emerged as the symbol of patriotism in the Hindi film industry with movies like Upkaar (1967), Purab Aur Pachhim (1970), and Kranti (1981). Not only did he star in but also directed most of these classics. He was rewarded with the Padma Shri in 1992 and the superior Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.