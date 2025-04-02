‘Top Gun’ and ‘Batman Forever’ star Val Kilmer passes away aged 65

Val was born on December 31, 1959, in Los Angeles, California and grew up in Chatsworth, where he attended Hollywood Professional School before becoming the youngest student admitted to Juilliard’s drama division. His early passion for acting led to theater roles, setting the stage for his Hollywood career in the 1980s.

Val began in Hollywood in 1984 with the spoof film Top Secret!. He soon became a familiar face, playing iconic roles in Top Gun (1986), Real Genius (1985), Willow (1988), Heat (1995) and The Saint (1997). One of his most iconic roles was that of Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone's The Doors (1991), where he fully immersed himself in the character of the rock star, even going so far as to copy his style for an entire year.